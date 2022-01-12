The New Mexico Public Education Department announced it will shorten quarantine and self-isolation times for public school students and staff.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and unvaccinated students and staff potentially exposed to the virus will need to remain isolated for five days, down from a previous requirement of 10 days, according to new guidance the department issued Wednesday.
The announcement aligns with updated recommendations issued late last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adopted Jan. 6 by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Schools must adhere to the state guidelines, but districts also can set stricter measures.
“School-based infections are still relatively low, and we are cautiously optimistic that most schools can continue safe in-person learning with these modifications,” Public Education Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus said in a news release. “We remain committed to keeping students and school staff safe and healthy while maximizing opportunities for in-person learning.”
The Public Education Department said 440 infections were reported by public schools Tuesday; however, the New Mexico Department of Health warned a technical issue "artificially lowered" the number of cases reported statewide that day.
In a recent interview, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez warned total cases in the local district could rise to 600 this week.
Next week, the district will shift to a remote learning model due to high case numbers and supply issues with virus tests, Chavez said.
Under the new state guidelines, school staff with booster shots who have had close contact with an infected person can skip the quarantine period; previously, educators could skip the quarantine if they had just the first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That rule does not apply to vaccinated students, who are not required to quarantine after coming into close contact with an infected person but are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 five days after exposure.
That means unvaccinated students and staff without boosters can either quarantine following a possible exposure to the virus or remain in school through the state-mandated Test to Stay program, which has struggled to keep up with testing demands as the highly contagious omicron variant pushes cases in the state to record-high numbers.
Just 37.8 percent of adults statewide had gotten a booster shot by Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
The Public Education Department recently said the Department of Health had secured "adequate supplies" of rapid antigen tests that would allow school testing programs to continue as supplies of the more accurate PRC lab tests fall short.
Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said Wednesday district administrators would review the new state guidance "first thing tomorrow" and hadn't made any decisions on whether they would adopt the shorter quarantine time before or after students begin learning remotely.
Also Wednesday, the education department announced more than 5 percent of the student population at 12 schools statewide had infectious cases on campus within the last two weeks. When schools experience that rate of cases, they must enact "enhanced COVID-safe practices."
For Los Alamos High School, which has reported 75 contagious cases on campus in the last two weeks, that means a 10-day return to remote learning, effective Thursday.
Other schools in the district will remain learning in person.
"We actually support that decreased quarantine time," Los Alamos Superintendent Jennifer Guy said of the education department's updated guidelines. "I think it will better allow us to keep students at school safely, and staff at work safely."
Schools in Cimarron, Gallina, Datil, Chama, Jal, Lordsburg, Taos and San Jon — where tiny San Jon High School reported 20 percent of its double-digit student body contagious on campus — also are seeing rates of 5 percent or more of their students with infectious cases in schools.
Monte del Sol Charter School, which went remote this week, will extend its remote learning model until Jan. 24 due to a high rate of cases, Head Learner Zoe Nelsen said Wednesday. More than 5 percent of the student body tested positive for COVID-19 between Jan. 5 and Monday.
Nelson said Santa Fe Public School's announcement it would begin remote learning next week played a factor in her decision to keep the charter school remote.
She said the school has not made a decision about the new state guidelines.
"It's hard to make a call on how it's all going to play out," Nelson said. "I think that's something we've certainly learned over the last couple years."
