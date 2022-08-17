New Mexico's rate of newborns hospitalized with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which occurs when a baby is exposed to certain drugs  in the womb, is more than twice the national average.

That falls in line with a high rate of drug use statewide, said Milissa Soto, chief of the state Children, Youth and Families' Department's Federal Reporting Bureau. She hopes New Mexico's participation in a new initiative launched by the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts will help find solutions.

The program, known as the Child and Family Wellbeing Accelerator, is designed to develop preventive measures to keep children out of child welfare systems.

