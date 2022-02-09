As other states prepare to ditch mask mandates, New Mexico is expected to remain one of the few that require face coverings for students and staff members.
At least for now.
Last week, New Mexico renewed a broad indoor masking mandate through March 4 that includes schools statewide. State Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said Wednesday her department is referring to the New Mexico Medical Advisory team for guidance.
She cited a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing that consistent cloth mask-wearers were 56 percent less likely to test positive for the coronavirus, while people wearing N95 or KN95 masks had even lower odds.
Robinson added via email, the department will update guidance as necessary. Her comments came on the same day that Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said in a news conference that New Mexico will decide independently of other states when to lift mask mandates.
In states that stop requiring masks in schools, the decision will then be up to individual districts.
Santa Fe school board member Sarah Boses said she expects masking in schools will be “the next thing” for the board to address with the public.
A parent recently emailed Santa Fe Public Schools leaders and the state Department of Health seeking an immediate end to mask rules, Boses said.
“[New York’s] statewide positivity rate is 4 percent,” Boses said of that state, which announced a repeal of indoor masking Wednesday. “And so, that’s a very different scenario ... they also have the best medical resources that we don’t have here.”
By comparison, New Mexico’s seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 19.8 percent on Wednesday.
Boses said the board supports continued masking in Santa Fe schools, and it sent a voluntary survey to parents to collect information on vaccination rates among younger students — but that decisions on masking are up to the superintendent.
In an interview Wednesday, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez also expressed support for continued masking in schools — particularly, he said, after in-school spread of the coronavirus following winter break this school year helped send the district back to a remote-learning model.
“I’m still in favor of it, simply because it does protect our staff and students,” he said.
He added, if mask requirements in schools end in New Mexico, the district and school board will have to reevaluate.
“But my fear is that if we don’t require masks, will we see a spread?” he said.
While masks remain in New Mexico schools, the Public Education Department revised its COVID-19 guidelines for districts Tuesday.
Changes include removing the requirement that schools report COVID-19 cases to parents and staff, unless someone is a close contact with a case.
“The requirement was lifted because the [number] of positive cases is great enough that notices for some schools were becoming less meaningful and more burdensome,” Robinson said.
She added, for smaller schools, the notifications are likely to “be more meaningful.”
Schools also are no longer required to report cases to the Public Education Department’s Rapid Response Webform as long as they track case percentages over 14 days and report the data to the state Department of Health.
When infection rates in schools reach 5 percent or more, those schools implement enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, which don’t always require a return to remote learning. According to the Public Education Department, 14 schools met that 5 percent threshold last week.
Three schools and Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools were conducting remote learning Friday, according to the education department. That number could be larger, as schools aren’t required to report to the state when they make the transition to remote learning.
Santa Fe Public Schools will continue to report cases on the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard, Chavez said.
In January, the district announced the dashboard would include all infectious cases on and off campus, but that change has not been made. For now, only infectious cases on campus are reported to the public.
The new dashboard is still under review because of recent changes to reporting requirements, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said Wednesday.
In a bulletin last week, Chavez said the district is still catching up on reporting an accurate number of cases because of testing delays.
On Wednesday, he said testing programs across the district were seeing far fewer delays, but a backlog of older cases is being processed. The district reported
422 contagious cases while on campuses among students and staff through January. That number doesn’t reflect the whole picture; 363 other cases were recorded as contagious off campus.
This month, the district has recorded 29 infectious cases on campuses. Two likely were contracted at schools and six others might have been, according to the district. The falling numbers line up with a statewide decline in cases. The number of daily new cases reached more than 6,000 in January and was under 2,000 on Wednesday.
