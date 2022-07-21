Education officials and state lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of how programs that build extra classroom time into the school year operate, following revelations of low participation rates and hundreds of millions in state dollars left on the table.

Since the 2021 fiscal year, schools have foregone $400 million in K-5 Plus funding, which districts could have used to add 25 extra days to the year for elementary schools. Education advocates have said extra days are connected to improved academic performance and increased attendance.

“It’s not acceptable to you, it’s not acceptable to me and it’s not acceptable to our school leaders,” Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said of the squandered funds, which will revert to the Public Education Reform Fund, during a Thursday meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee at Western New Mexico University in Silver City.

