Education officials and state lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of how programs that build extra classroom time into the school year operate, following revelations of low participation rates and hundreds of millions in state dollars left on the table.
Since the 2021 fiscal year, schools have foregone $400 million in K-5 Plus funding, which districts could have used to add 25 extra days to the year for elementary schools. Education advocates have said extra days are connected to improved academic performance and increased attendance.
“It’s not acceptable to you, it’s not acceptable to me and it’s not acceptable to our school leaders,” Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said of the squandered funds, which will revert to the Public Education Reform Fund, during a Thursday meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee at Western New Mexico University in Silver City.
Schools are projected to skip out on $130 million more in K-5 Plus funds during the 2023 fiscal year, given current participation rates, according to a report from Legislative Finance Committee analysts. Just over 4,300 students will see the benefits of the K-5 Plus program funding in the coming school year as compared to 14,887 during the
2019-20 school year.
Participation rates are higher for the state’s Extended Learning Time program, which allows any school to add 10 extra days to its school year. The program is expected to reach 125,870 students in the 2022-23 school year.
Several local districts, including Santa Fe Public Schools, opted out of both programs for the coming school year. Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez decided to use pandemic relief funds for optional summer enrichment programs instead.
Steinhaus, who appeared in person at Thursday’s meeting weeks after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced he’d be reducing his workload and changing his job duties at the New Mexico Public Education Department, said lawmakers and the education department must consider how to give more flexibility to districts reluctant to take part in extending the school year.
“Better is more when we talk about time in the classroom,” he said.
New Legislative Education Study Committee Director Gwen Perea Warniment urged a suite of changes for lawmakers to consider, including carving more nonteaching professional working time for educators into the extended learning time programs, switching from increased days to increased hours, increasing incentives for districts, and offering different requirements for high-performing schools.
After education officials presented, some members of the Legislative Finance Committee shifted attention away from extended learning time discussion, commenting instead on math proficiency, teacher preparation and housing for teachers to move the dial for students.
“We’re all so concerned about the lack of participation across the state,” Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, the committee’s co-chairwoman, said of extended learning time programs. “I had asked previously: Is all we’re ever talking about extending the school year?”
Others asked if lawmakers should make extra learning time mandatory, not optional as it has been in the past.
“We cannot do the same thing over and over and expect different results,” said committee co-Chairman Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup. “Does this need to be in statute? For the fairness of every student receiving what they’re entitled to receive.”
Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, cautioned against mandating more school days for students, particularly as some rural school districts with students from farming families still operate around agricultural cycles.
“Mandating, think we’ve got to be seriously intentional about what impact that would have on rural communities,” Dow said.
The state first funded a K-3 Plus program to extend instructional hours for early elementary school students in 2007, and it later became K-5 Plus. The number of state-funded extended learning time programs available to districts has bloomed since then, particularly following late Judge Sarah Singleton’s ruling of the landmark 2018 Yazzie/Martinez v. state of New Mexico lawsuit, which deemed New Mexico’s public education unconstitutionally inadequate for the majority of students in the state and listed more extended learning time as one of the possible solutions.
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers appropriated $279 million in recurring state funds for both K-5 Plus and Extended Learning Time, including additional salary boosts for participating teachers and money for transportation. Lawmakers also appropriated more than $40 million more toward a K-12 Plus pilot program for the 2022-23, which will allow for the expansion of K-5 Plus to schools with any grade levels and allow for greater flexibility for districts.
In New Mexico, elementary schools are required to clock 990 hours during the year and secondary schools must record 1,080, according to the Legislative Finance Committee report.
Estimates from the report for the coming school year place statewide school year hour averages at 1,098 for elementary instruction and 1,172 for secondary instruction. The estimate included schools who are participating in some form of extended learning time.
Even still, policy analysts noted in a recent brief that few districts provide a usual 180-day school calendar.
Santa Fe Public Schools, for instance, counts 174 days in its calendar, according to data from the Legislative Finance Committee report. But the district offers more than the minimum number of instructional hours to its students, at 1,088 for elementary schools and 1,180 for secondary schools.
“By increasing the minimum number of school-directed program hours, the Legislature can ensure that every student has a greater opportunity while also allowing for some of the flexibility that might be requested by those superintendents and local school districts and charter school leaders,” Warniment said.