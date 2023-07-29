A state lawmaker said the New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee has received an “overwhelmingly positive response” to a parental consent form letter it circulated earlier this month.

“So much so that we will be releasing our Parental Notification and Consent form in Spanish in coming days,” state Rep. Luis Terrazas, R-Silver City, wrote in an email.

The state’s top health and education officials have said, however, the form letter — urging parents to request notification from schools before their children receive medical or mental health care on campus or are exposed to information about gender identity, abortion or contraception — is unenforceable.

