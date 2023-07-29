A state lawmaker said the New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee has received an “overwhelmingly positive response” to a parental consent form letter it circulated earlier this month.
“So much so that we will be releasing our Parental Notification and Consent form in Spanish in coming days,” state Rep. Luis Terrazas, R-Silver City, wrote in an email.
The state’s top health and education officials have said, however, the form letter — urging parents to request notification from schools before their children receive medical or mental health care on campus or are exposed to information about gender identity, abortion or contraception — is unenforceable.
Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero and Health Secretary Patrick Allen sent a letter July 14 to public school officials across New Mexico, stating the parental consent form “does not have any legal effect.”
The letter said the departments aimed to dispel “inaccurate information disseminated by others.”
It clarified parents have the right to consent to medical care for their child, including at school-based health centers. Such clinics do not provide abortions or gender affirming care, though they can provide referrals for students considering these options, the letter said.
“It is crucial to note that parental consent is generally required for a student to receive care,” including at a school-based health center, the letter said, “unless a federal or state statute specifies otherwise.”
Parents’ rights to consent to medical and mental health care for their children is codified in state law, written into the New Mexico Children’s Code’s definition of having “legal custody” of a child.
But state law allows for a few circumstances in which youth can consent to medical care on their own. Teens 14 and older, for instance, can consent to taking psychotropic medications or engaging in certain forms of therapy and counseling. The Children’s Code requires clinicians in such cases to promote the “healthy involvement of a child’s legal custodians and family members in developing and implementing the child’s treatment plan.”
New Mexico has no laws requiring parental consent for minors to receive abortions.
Terrazas wrote in an email the state officials’ response to the GOP initiative “overlooks the fact that courts determine questions of law, not agency bureaucrats.”
He added: “It is disappointing that State agencies are telling parents that they have little to no rights in knowing what is going on in their child’s life.”
The parental consent letter, posted July 10 on the House Republican Campaign Committee’s website, includes a form for parents and guardians to fill out, checking boxes to request notification prior to their child encountering “transgender ideology,” primary care, mental health care, or information or services related to gender-affirming care, abortion or contraception.
The letter also encourages parents to request that a copy of the form be placed in their child’s “permanent record” with the school district.
That isn’t likely to happen at Santa Fe Public Schools.
Sue O’Brien, executive director of student wellness at the district, said the House Republicans’ form is “not a record that is required to be maintained in student permanent records” under state or federal law.
She noted the district has a Gender Support Process that is designed to inform students, families and staff about how district policy protects and affirms transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming students.
“We know that when students feel included, welcome and safe to be themselves, they are better able to fulfill their full potential in all areas of their lives, including school,” O’Brien said.
The GOP push for parental notification in New Mexico comes as states across the country consider Republican-backed legislation imposing strict parental consent requirements for basic student services. Passed in 2022, Florida’s House Bill 1557 — famously dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics — allows parents to accept or decline all health care services offered at their child’s school, in addition to prohibiting certain classroom discussions on sexual orientation or gender identity.
State Rep. Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, called the New Mexico House Republicans’ letter a divisive tactic for political gain, bringing “national political lightning rod issues” to a state where they’re not relevant following enactment of a new law, House Bill 7, affirming the right to gender-affirming and reproductive health care.
“I’m a mom with school-aged children, and one thing I have learned over the years is that the most important thing to help a child succeed is great communication between school, parents, teachers — everyone being involved in education is a great thing,” Szczepanski said.
“Unfortunately, I think this letter ... sows the opposite of that,” she continued. “It’s sowing fear and division and unnecessary concern.”
A July 19 letter to Romero and Allen signed by 23 House Republicans contends the Cabinet secretaries’ message to public school officials created further confusion for educators and parents.
“The letter you sent to school leaders suggests that parents have very little say in matters concerning their children,” the letter says.
It poses a list of questions for Romero and Allen, including: “Are you advising school leaders to reject, or ignore, the explicit request by parents to be informed via the parental notification/consent form?”
As of Friday, the GOP lawmakers had not received a response from either Cabinet secretary, House Republican spokesman Matthew Garcia-Sierra said. He added the lawmakers might request hearings on these topics ahead of the 2024 legislative session.
Kelly Pearce, a spokeswoman for the Public Education Department, said the agency has not drafted a response to the July 19 letter. Pearce declined to comment further.
The Department of Health also has not responded to the letter sent by House Republicans, David Barre, a spokesman for the department, wrote in an email Friday.
“We have no additional comment at this time,” Barre wrote.