Public schools in New Mexico will be closed for the rest of the school year, state officials announced Friday morning.
Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart said due to the spread of COVID-19, all instruction for students in grades K-12 will be conducted through distance learning programs. School districts will continue to provide take-home meals at selected campuses.
"We know we still haven’t reached the peak of this, and it’s clear it’s not yet safe to bring our students back into school,” Stewart said. “We are extending the closure of schools through the end of this academic year."
On March 13, Stewart announced schools would be closed until April 6, and during that time, schools were not required to provide instruction.
In Santa Fe Public Schools, however, teachers and staff returned to work this week following spring break to begin preparing for the launch of a distance learning initiative, and students are scheduled to begin receiving lessons online Monday.
