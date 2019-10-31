New Mexico reading, math scores below national average

File - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, a student eats a slice of pizza during a break in a fourth grade classroom at Columbus Elementary School, in Columbus, N.M. New Mexico's fourth-grade and eighth-grade students' test scores in math and reading on the latest Nation's Report Card remain well below the national average, according to results released Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)