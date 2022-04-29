The New Mexico Public Education Department is shifting its focus from literacy to math in the next school year through a new initiative dubbed "Math is Me."
The goal is to improve math performance statewide, the agency said in a news release.
The math initiative will launch in August. It follows an effort started last year by Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus called a "Year of Literacy," which centered on engaging the public in reading initiatives.
The state's most recent testing data shows only 21 percent of New Mexico students in grades 3-11 demonstrated proficiency in math. Figures were lower for some student groups, including Native Americans, Black students, students with disabilities and English language learners.
"The goal is to break down stubborn myths that girls and some racial minorities are not good at math while boys and other racial minorities are," the education agency said in a news release.
State officials said the new initiative developed from research about how students perceive their ability to do math and how it affects their performance. The "Math is Me" campaign will focus on building the "math identity" of students, the agency said.
“The Year of Literacy initiative invited New Mexicans of every age to celebrate literacy as a foundational academic skill and to practice it by reading every day,” Steinhaus said in a news release. “That focus will continue, but beginning in August, we’ll also be emphasizing math skills, which are just as critical to the academic success of our students and our state.”
In June, the department will launch a professional learning series for teachers focused on algebraic thinking and concepts, open to educators in grades 6-9.
The announcement comes on the heels of other initiatives geared toward math, including the New Mexico Math Framework published in July and a new instructional guide for educators on how to teach math.
In 2020, the state greenlighted a new endorsement for elementary math specialists. The credential is meant for classroom teachers who mentor other educators. The state has issued 23 such endorsements so far.