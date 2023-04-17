Story time was in full swing in Anjelica Roybal’s early pre-K classroom Friday morning.
She gathered her students on a rug and held up Dr. Seuss’s Book of Colors, ensuring everyone could see the pages. The 3- and 4-year-olds occasionally interrupted, admiring Dr. Seuss’ colorful illustrations — the purple jelly, the pink mat.
Roybal’s classroom is just one of four pre-K programs — and 10 classrooms — at Kids Campus, Santa Fe Community College’s on-site child care center. All four, said Kids Campus Director Deyanira Contreras, are funded through the New Mexico Pre-K program, a statewide initiative that began in 2005 to expand access to high-quality early childhood education and better prepare children for school.
And New Mexico Pre-K is about to receive an enormous infusion of state funding, a nearly $100 million investment anticipated to provide more hours of child care throughout the year and expand access to the program by 40%. The latest New Mexico Pre-K enrollment data indicates a 40% expansion could open up more than 5,000 new student slots in publicly-, privately-, tribally- and federally-run pre-K programs across the state.
Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky touts the expansion of New Mexico Pre-K as an opportunity for more story time, more play time, more learning time — at no cost to pre-K providers or families.
“We consider this a generational opportunity for New Mexico to use these incredible resources that we have … to invest in our people — invest in our families, in our youngest children. We [will] see the return on investment that we know from research is absolutely possible,” Groginsky said.
The story behind this investment begins in November 2022, when about 70% of New Mexico voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1, a change to allow the state to draw from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to help support education, notably including early childhood education. After congressional approval in late 2022, the fund’s proceeds are expected to generate another $236 million for fiscal year ’24.
The Legislature decided to focus much of the Land Grant Permanent Fund boost to early childhood education on expanding and improving pre-K, Groginsky said.
As a result, House Bill 2, the budget bill passed during this year’s legislative session, includes an appropriation of more than $220 million to the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department to administer the New Mexico Pre-K program.
The funding is an increase of about $100 million over the ’23 fiscal year, Groginsky said, and $98 million of it is headed to providers across New Mexico.
The money will significantly increase funding per student in pre-K and early pre-K programs across New Mexico, including operations at public schools, private or tribally-run child care centers and the federally-funded Head Start programs for families at or below the federal poverty level.
The annual per-child rate is set to increase by more than $3,000 for each pre-K or early pre-K student.
This increase, Groginsky said, is intended to do three things: account for inflationary changes over the last few years; provide pay parity across the early childhood system to hire and retain employees; and pay for additional instructional time.
Additional instructional time? That’s right: K-12 schools won’t be the only ones facing an increase in hours during the 2023-24 school year. Groginsky said the vast majority of programs participating in New Mexico Pre-K will be required to bump their hours from 900 to 1,080 hours per yer.
The increase in per-child rate — which pays for staff, space, supplies and other expenses essential to running a pre-K program — will support this effort while allowing for some wiggle room for programs to get inventive, Groginsky said.
“As programs have more revenues, they have more ability to be thinking beyond just sheer survival,” she said. “I think that’s part of what’s happened in this early care and education sector; it’s just been bare bones. How do you innovate, how do you think, how do you get creative when you’re just in that survival mode?”
Pre-K providers also can choose to participate in the Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s Extended Plus pre-K program, which would increase required instructional hours per year to 1,380. Participants in that program will see an even greater difference in revenue, with per-child rates nearly doubling for each pre-K and early pre-K student, Groginsky said.
The option for Extended Plus pre-k, Contreras said, is what will really make the difference at Kids Campus, which plans to convert all four of its pre-K and early pre-K classrooms into Extended Plus programs.
Families with children enrolled at the center struggled trying to fill gaps in child care before or after Kids Campus’ typical 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule, Contreras said.
“A lot of our families are going back to work in-person. We notice, with our current hours, there’s a lot of grandparents coming or other family members or babysitters at the end of the day. Just a few parents can pick up their children,” she said.
That challenge grows more acute during the summer because New Mexico Pre-K funding ends with the school year in May. Though Contreras said Kids Campus often seeks out other funding sources to keep its doors open throughout the summer, that level of uncertainty puts families on edge.
However, with Extended Plus, Kids Campus will be able to provide programming throughout the summer as well as the option for longer days through an after care program.
The full-year, full-day programming will offer working caregivers peace of mind, Contreras said.
“They can be at work knowing their children are in a safe place, that they’re learning, that they’re receiving high-quality services, that we’re preparing their children for kindergarten with developmentally appropriate practices,” she said.
That’s where the benefits of this program truly are, supporters said: with families and children.
The average New Mexico family needs 10½ hours of child care per day, Groginsky said; Extended Pre-K Plus programs will cover up to eight hours of that time, requiring less wraparound child care support for working families.
Meanwhile, the addition of new pre-K slots will be a boon for providers with long waitlists and families trying to get off them, Contreras said. Kids Campus’ wait list currently includes 80 children waiting for pre-K and early pre-K. Although the campus itself can only add two additional pre-K slots due to building constraints, Contreras said new providers, funded by the New Mexico Pre-K program, could ease some of that tension.
And finally, advocates said the program will have long-term impacts on child well-being, including generating better health, social and economic outcomes well into adulthood. Expanding pre-K one piece of the puzzle to ensuring this generation of New Mexico’s children will learn, grow and thrive, said Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.
“It’s hard to overstate the impacts of ensuring that all families can afford great child care and great early childhood experiences for their kids,” Wallin said.
“We know that … access to great early care programs can lead to increased graduation rates, decreased criminal justice incidences, strengthened economic security for families for multiple generations. Those are all things that we can expect to see long term,” she added.
Developing young brains and brighter futures is big responsibility — one Groginsky said members of her department feel often. But she is confident the expansion of New Mexico Pre-K will help move the state away from of its infamous 50th-place spot in child well-being.
“In 2050, we’re not going to be 50th. … I think the state’s on a very positive trajectory in terms of how its people are growing and developing,” she said.