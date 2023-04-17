Story time was in full swing in Anjelica Roybal’s early pre-K classroom Friday morning.

She gathered her students on a rug and held up Dr. Seuss’s Book of Colors, ensuring everyone could see the pages. The 3- and 4-year-olds occasionally interrupted, admiring Dr. Seuss’ colorful illustrations — the purple jelly, the pink mat.

Roybal’s classroom is just one of four pre-K programs — and 10 classrooms — at Kids Campus, Santa Fe Community College’s on-site child care center. All four, said Kids Campus Director Deyanira Contreras, are funded through the New Mexico Pre-K program, a statewide initiative that began in 2005 to expand access to high-quality early childhood education and better prepare children for school.

