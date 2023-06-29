A group of incoming University of New Mexico undergraduates pass Popejoy Hall on an orientation tour Thursday. The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in a Thursday ruling declaring race cannot be a factor in college admissions and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Alejandro Taranjo, who will enter his sophomore year at UNM in the fall and is studying film and digital arts, takes a break at the campus duck pond Thursday before returning to work at The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology.
New Mexico higher education officials and advocates lamented the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to strike down affirmative action in college admissions.
Affirmative action policies allow race to be considered as one criterion in admissions. Supporters tout it as one means of remedying the long history of racial inequity and discrimination in the U.S., while conservatives who oppose it see it as another form of discrimination.
The court’s decision Thursday “guts decades of progress” toward offering students of color equal access to colleges and universities, New Mexico Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a statement.
“Omitting this context in college admissions decisions fails to acknowledge the enduring effects of historical oppression toward students of color and limits their ability to access the resources they need to achieve educational equity,” Rodriguez said.
New Mexico has a decadeslong history of supporting affirmative action policies. When affirmative action went before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003, then-New Mexico Attorney General Patricia Madrid, a Democrat, and the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association filed legal briefs in support of the policy.
And affirmative action has been in place at the University of New Mexico since 1996, university policies show.
“The university is committed to a program of affirmative action to increase access by, and participation of, traditionally underrepresented populations in the university’s work force and educational programs,” UNM’s policy states.
The precise impacts of the court’s decision for UNM remain unknown. The university is currently examining the legal ramifications of the decision, UNM President Garnett Stokes said in a statement.
But the impacts are bigger than university policy changes, Stokes said: It curbs efforts to make institutions of higher education more diverse and accessible into the future.
“I was a first-generation college student more than 50 years ago, and I know what it’s like to think you don’t belong in college. It doesn’t take much to convince someone they can’t or shouldn’t pursue a higher education,” Stokes wrote in an email to UNM students, faculty and staff Thursday.
“I strongly believe it is our obligation to ensure our doors, experiences and culture remain accessible and open to everyone,” she added. “We owe all students full access to a college education and the gateway to a life of endless opportunities that such an education provides.”
New Mexico’s Democratic elected officials lambasted the court’s decision.
“To hollow out affirmative action ignores a history of oppression. The playing field has never been level for marginalized communities,” U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said in a statement.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged New Mexico’s colleges and universities — which includes 29 Minority Serving Institutions — to continue to work to provide everyone equal access to higher education, Caroline Sweeney, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, wrote in an email to The New Mexican.
State House Speaker Javier Martínez called the decision the action of a “rogue Supreme Court” that’s “endangering Americans’ fundamental rights, freedoms and protections.
“By rolling back decades of progress toward racial equity in education, we risk repeating a long, dark history of discrimination and exclusion within the very system intended to foster opportunity,” Martínez said.
The Republican Party of New Mexico put out a statement praising the ruling. Amy Barela, the state GOP’s first vice chairwoman, said affirmative action “told minorities they were unable to compete on their own merit” and discriminated against Asian American students in particular.
“Young men and women’s dreams and opportunities should be determined by their hard work, character, and excellence, not their race,” she said in the statement. “As Republicans, we believe racial discrimination has no place in our country and applaud the Supreme Court’s decision that gives every student a fair opportunity to succeed.”
The court’s decision doesn’t absolve New Mexico colleges and universities from creating diverse, thriving campuses with equal educational opportunities for students of color, American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico Executive Director Peter Simonson wrote in an email.
“New Mexico’s success as a diverse and inclusive state hinges on our ability to provide students with the freedom and opportunity to learn, collaborate and embrace our shared values,” Simonson said.