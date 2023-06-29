New Mexico higher education officials and advocates lamented the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to strike down affirmative action in college admissions.

Affirmative action policies allow race to be considered as one criterion in admissions. Supporters tout it as one means of remedying the long history of racial inequity and discrimination in the U.S., while conservatives who oppose it see it as another form of discrimination.

The court’s decision Thursday “guts decades of progress” toward offering students of color equal access to colleges and universities, New Mexico Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a statement.

