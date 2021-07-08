Students taking general education classes at public colleges and universities in New Mexico will be able to transfer those credits more easily to other in-state schools, the Higher Education Department announced this week.
The move, which required years of collaboration between the state's 30 public and tribal colleges, research universities, branch campuses and community colleges, is now fully implemented across all public schools in the state.
To get a two- or four-year degree in New Mexico, students will have to complete classes in six general education categories that range from math to fine arts. The new curriculum requires associate of arts and bachelor's degree students to gain 31 credit hours, or 10 courses, in general education, while students pursuing applied science degrees are expected to complete 15 credit hours of general education.
The requirements are smaller than the previous model, with more flexibility on what can be taught at individual schools. Educators involved in implementing the new curriculum said it emphasizes communication skills, critical thinking and other "essential skills."
Roberto Velasquez, director for transfer pathways at Central New Mexico Community College, said close to 30 percent of students at his school use the transfer process. In reducing the size of the general education curriculum, transfer students can focus more on their majors and possibly save money doing so, he said.
The changes are meant to simplify the transfer process.
"It gives [students] more opportunities," Velasquez said. "It's less rigid than it use to be, and now that it's less hours, it allows students to be more focused on their degree programming."
Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley praised the change, saying students will save on tuition, transportation and housing.
"This effort will particularly benefit first-generation, and low-income individuals, as well as young parents — who benefit greatly from remaining closer to their family and community networks," she said in a statement.
