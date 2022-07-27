Now that New Mexico lawmakers have pumped funding into teacher pay raises and incentives for college students in education programs, policy analysts are calling for a more accurate picture of what kinds of teachers are missing from public school classrooms.

“It doesn’t seem to be so much of a supply problem as a matching problem,” Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers Wednesday.

Some teachers have certifications in understaffed fields such as special education and bilingual education but might not be taking jobs in those areas, Sallee added.

