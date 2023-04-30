Students at Santa Fe Community College had their eyes on the future.
As they wandered Tuesday through the Career and Transfer Fair in the campus center, they had an opportunity to talk with more than 50 employers, from health care providers to nonprofit organizations, law enforcement agencies and hospitality companies, and they could explore four-year college options across New Mexico and in surrounding states.
During this year’s legislative session, it seems state lawmakers had their eyes on students’ futures, too.
In House Bill 2, the state budget bill for fiscal year 2024, legislators included more than $1 billion for the Higher Education Department to expand the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship, workforce education and services to support degree-seeking students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s approval of the budget marks one of the largest investments in higher education in New Mexico history, Higher Education Department officials announced in a recent news release, with 12% of the state’s total operating budget dedicated to learning after high school.
Still, Santa Fe Community College’s budget for 2024-25 will remain relatively flat.
Rather than inflating the budget, President Becky Rowley said, the college’s patchwork of legislative appropriations, grant funding and tuition dollars for the year will offer more support for the typical New Mexico community college student — the part-time student, often with a full- or part-time job, who might find the cost of a college degree prohibitively expensive.
“I think a lot of times people don’t really look into going to college because they’re convinced that they can’t afford it. So they just don’t do it,” Rowley said. “Now, they do.”
The state-funded Opportunity Scholarship was established in 2020 to cover tuition and course-specific fees for New Mexico residents pursuing high-demand career training certificates, two-year degrees and four-year degrees at public colleges and universities.
Higher education officials in the state tout the scholarship as the cause of record-breaking college enrollment.
“With sustained funding for the Opportunity Scholarship, we can continue the monumental progress we’ve made as a national leader and keep doors open for tens of thousands of New Mexico students this year and into the future,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said in a statement.
Enrollment data backs up the scholarship’s success. It may well be the reason why, for the first time in about a decade, college and university enrollment increased in the 2021-22 school year.
In fiscal year 2024, the scholarship will receive $146 million from the state’s general fund, budget documents show. That’s more than double its funding for the current year.
For students at Santa Fe Community College, Rowley said the Opportunity Scholarship — and the increased investments in it this year — will break down barriers for most students.
Yash Morimoto, the college’s vice president for strategy and organizational effectiveness, said the Opportunity Scholarship is essential in ensuring students who work and go to school at the same time — about 78% of SFCC students — have the financial resources to do both.
“I think people think of college students as recent high school graduates, but in reality, that’s not the case. Half of the college enrollments in the United States are community college students, of which most of those students are part time and working,” Morimoto said.
“For most Americans and most New Mexicans and most Santa Feans, they need to work and go to school at the same time,” he added. “The Opportunity Scholarship will really support that 78% of students who want a degree and [to] better their life and have that high mobility but can’t do it because of the financial challenges.”
This year’s Higher Education Department appropriation also provides allocations for programs dedicated to creating members of much-needed workforces.
The funding targets nurses and the schools that produce them, providing $15.6 million for nurse education programs at public colleges and universities and $10 million for faculty in nurse education programs to expand enrollment.
Santa Fe Community College will see some of that money: over $400,000 to expand nursing programs, plus an additional $136,000 for teacher education expansion. These figures are consistent with allocations provided to the college this year.
State higher education funding for the coming year includes $2.5 million for student support services and $1 million for food security initiatives.
Rowley cited a number of programs and initiatives that fall under the umbrella of “student support” at SFCC: on-campus child care, student advising, hiring additional faculty for in-demand programs and a full-time college employee dedicated to connecting students with community resources and organizations that might be able to assist them with needs.
Many of these services are now paid for with grant funding and other sources, Morimoto said.
The next thing on the college’s to-do list for student support is creating a hub for student parents, including drop-in day care with extended hours and other resources for parents pursuing education.
Rowley said the hub, in addition to existing student support programs and the Opportunity Scholarship, will ensure Santa Fe Community College is accessible for many types of students.
“Every little bit of increase that we get from the state Legislature … the way that we use it is to put it back into student support programs,” she said.