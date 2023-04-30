Students at Santa Fe Community College had their eyes on the future.

As they wandered Tuesday through the Career and Transfer Fair in the campus center, they had an opportunity to talk with more than 50 employers, from health care providers to nonprofit organizations, law enforcement agencies and hospitality companies, and they could explore four-year college options across New Mexico and in surrounding states.

During this year’s legislative session, it seems state lawmakers had their eyes on students’ futures, too.

