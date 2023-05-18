ALBUQUERQUE
Sofia Delgado, a 16-year-old student at Cuba High School, wants to be a Broadway actress.
Though she’s only appeared in a few plays, a school talent show and a musical production at her church, Delgado is an excellent singer. She’s hopeful a combination of talent, hard work and luck will affix her name to programs, playbills and theater marquees one day.
As she sat next to Edred Utomi — the actor who plays Alexander Hamilton in the touring cast of the smash hit musical Hamilton, now playing at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque — Delgado was all business. She asked Utomi what kind of characters he most liked to play, when he started acting and what advice the actor would have for students like her.
“It’s good to hear what they have to say and that they started off just like me — just someone who had an interest in high school and eventually got into it,” Delgado said Wednesday night.
Her opportunity to talk with a professional performer about his craft — and imagine herself in the same shoes — stemmed from a collaboration between Popejoy Hall and the University of New Mexico.
Alongside students from Albuquerque High School, middle and high schoolers from the Cuba Independent School District were selected as the inaugural class of Popejoy Hall and UNM’s Broadway for Teens initiative, which offered up nearly 100 tickets — about 50 for each school — for teenagers and their teachers this year.
For Cuba Superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego, her students’ trip to see the renowned musical is one piece of a larger revelation at a northwestern New Mexico district that serves about 750 kids from pre-K to grade 12. The majority of students in Cuba are Native and Hispanic and live below the federal poverty level, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Over the past few years, Sanchez-Griego said the district has worked to integrate theater, film and music into schools’ college and career readiness programming, with the ultimate goal of showing students like Delgado that careers in the performing arts are not only out there but accessible.
“How do you wander around a school and no one asks you whether or not you want to be an artist? Those are not lofty goals. Those are goals that any kid can set anywhere,” Sanchez-Griego said.
The 2022-23 school year essentially marks the first year of drama classes in Cuba schools, theater teacher Alexander Barboa-Reidy said as his students stepped off the bus at UNM on Wednesday evening.
Now, Barboa-Reidy is working to build a “culture of theater” in Cuba.
The students’ visit to Popejoy Hall is part of that. For many, Wednesday’s performance of Hamilton marked the first time many students had seen live theater. For some, it was their first time on UNM’s campus.
The “mind-expanding experience of seeing new places,” he said, allowed the students to picture themselves onstage, backstage or simply at a college campus.
“Being able to see live theatre can be life changing; it was for me growing up,” said Fabianna Borghese, director of Popejoy Hall. “I’m hoping that it will inspire them and open them up to a world of creative possibilities, especially with a show like Hamilton.”
Those possibilities extend far beyond acting on stage.
“In theater arts, it’s not just about acting — that’s one-tenth of it. There’s lighting. There’s sound. There’s makeup. There’s costuming. There are a growing number of good-paying jobs in our state [in the industry],” Barboa-Reidy said.
Though Kat Sherrell, the production’s music director, has been conducting the music for Hamilton for about five years, she’s originally from Silver City. She joined the students as they ate dinner in Popejoy Hall’s VIP lounge to share her journey from small-town New Mexico to Broadway productions.
“I hope that they know that there’s options for them in their lives,” Sherrell said. “[There are] definitely a lot of challenges, and you have to work really hard, and there’s a lot that is not in your control, but there are a lot of opportunities in New Mexico and outside of New Mexico.”
In addition to benefiting from the academic and social boosts that come with integrated arts education, the realization that more is available means Cuba students aren’t boxed into certain career paths, Sanchez-Griego said.
They can explore different paths — and see a show while doing it.
For 14-year-olds Jacob Carrasco and Andrea Gouripaga, the performance was an opportunity to see what’s really demanded of theater professionals and just how much time and training goes into a production.
“I’m just ready to be wowed,” Gouripaga said.
Though he’s not involved in theater himself, Mike Salazar, 16, was curious about the performance. He’d heard about Hamilton‘s rave reviews, and he was excited to see if the show lived up to the hype.
He was so excited, in fact, that he had his theatergoing outfit picked out well ahead of time. All of the students were in their best attire for the night at the theater; several donned traditional garments from various cultures. Salazar said his dress shirt was laid out Tuesday night to ensure it would be ready for the Wednesday bus ride to Albuquerque.
And though she’d studied the recording of Hamilton on Disney+ intently, nothing beats seeing the show live, Sofia Delgado said, particularly after getting to meet some members of the cast and crew over dinner.
“It definitely gives me hope and inspiration that I can achieve this,” she said.