Concerns about hiring practices at New Mexico Highlands University prompted staff and faculty to take a vote of no confidence last week in the board of regents.
Leaders of the staff and faculty union and faculty senate cited the board’s “lack of enforcement and respect” for faculty tenure, workers’ rights and department structures in a statement following the May 3 vote.
“The board of regents has not upheld their duties to protect the integrity of the institution by following policies and procedures; they are not acting in accordance with shared governance agreements,” Highlands Faculty Senate President Rod Rock said in the statement.
The move comes months after 27 faculty members signed a letter to the board alleging union contract violations and objecting to practices centered on one position in particular: the associate vice president of academic affairs for the Forestry Department. The letter accused Highlands administrators of granting the new associate vice president tenure without properly consulting with the institution’s faculty.
In academic circles, tenure is the “sacred” result of a complicated vetting process, Michael Petronis, a tenured professor of geology at Highlands, said in an interview.
“It’s a big deal,” Petronis said. “Once you’re tenured, you have a responsibility to the institution that you’re at to look out for its students and the younger faculty members.”
Board Chairman William García said in a statement Monday the regents are aware of the allegations and in March determined a process — which was accepted by a faculty representative — to address the issue. He described the issue as a personnel matter and declined to comment further.
“It is unfortunate that this internal personnel matter has been made public,” García wrote in the statement. “Nevertheless, the board will continue to follow the process we agreed to with the senate faculty and hear all sides before making any determinations or taking any action.”
The faculty alleges in its letter, sent to the board in late 2022, that faculty members were “misled” about the creation of the Forestry Department position and were told the position would be temporary and dedicated to research and grant management rather than academics. The faculty members claimed the Forestry Department’s associate vice president instead was responsible for teaching three classes and managing development of new curriculum, courses and degree programs without proper oversight.
The decision to leapfrog faculty approval of who gets tenure creates a troubling precedent, the letter stated.
“It sends a message that being in the good graces of upper administration and being awarded special positions means that a person does not have to play by the same rules as their peers,” the letter said.
The letter also outlined 12 alleged violations of the university’s faculty handbook and collective bargaining agreement, which the letter called “nothing less than an attempt to remove faculty rights, bargained and approved at every level of authority at [Highlands].”
Petronis said the problems identified in the letter were never adequately addressed by the administration or the board of regents. The inaction, he added, led to the faculty’s no-confidence vote.
Faculty members now demand the board and administration return to shared governance and respect for established systems, including faculty tenure, Highlands Faculty and Staff Association President Kathy Jenkins said in a news release.
Jenkins also called on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez to intervene.
Officials from the Governor’s Office and Higher Education Department did not respond to messages late Monday seeking comment.
The faculty letter demands an updated job description for the Forestry Department’s associate vice president of academic affairs, with oversight from the faculty senate and department chair; an assurance faculty will make decisions regarding teaching, instruction and curricula; and an apology and admission of wrongdoing from administrators.
Compliance with those demands would be a good start, Petronis said.
“I hope that the board will act to rectify this situation and address the concerns of the no-confidence vote,” he said. “The situation as it stands is untenable. The faculty are really mad.”