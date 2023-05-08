Concerns about hiring practices at New Mexico Highlands University prompted staff and faculty to take a vote of no confidence last week in the board of regents.

Leaders of the staff and faculty union and faculty senate cited the board’s “lack of enforcement and respect” for faculty tenure, workers’ rights and department structures in a statement following the May 3 vote.

“The board of regents has not upheld their duties to protect the integrity of the institution by following policies and procedures; they are not acting in accordance with shared governance agreements,” Highlands Faculty Senate President Rod Rock said in the statement.

