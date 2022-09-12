RIO RANCHO — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday the state will cut 41 percent of paperwork and administrative burdens on educators.

The news comes four months after the governor issued an executive order requiring the Public Education Department to cut administrative work in education by 25 percent for the 2022-23 school year.

The reductions are in place effective immediately. School districts will soon release guidelines for teachers on how to proceed.

