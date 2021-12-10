All 16- and 17-year-olds in the state are now eligible to get a Pfizer booster shot six months after they become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for teen boosters Thursday, as did New Mexico's Medical Advisory Board.
So far, 60.7 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds in the state have gotten the two rounds of Pfizer doses necessary to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health's vaccine data.
Seventy-five percent of adults in the state, meanwhile, have completed their vaccinations.
Like most states, New Mexico requires parental consent for minors receiving the Pfizer vaccine — the only brand currently authorized for youth.
Department of Health spokesman Matt Bieber said it's important for vaccinated residents to get a booster shot as reports of the new omicron variant continue to surface around the country.
"Boosters are incredibly important," Bieber wrote in an email. "Especially given waning immunity and the uncertainty and potential risks from the omicron variant."
