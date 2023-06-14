Amber Wallin

It's official: New Mexico will spend another year at the bottom of the Annie E. Casey Foundation's 2023 Kids Count Data Book's child well-being rankings.

For the fourth time in five years, the state ranked 50th nationwide in the data set, an amalgamation of economic well-being, health, education and family demographic data released Wednesday from all 50 states.

Despite the state's poor showing, Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children — the statewide children's advocacy organization which collects Kids Count data each year — isn't too concerned about New Mexico's 50th place spot. Rather, she said, she's focused on New Mexico's improvements compared to the New Mexico of a decade ago, a comparison she said shows some progress. 