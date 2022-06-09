A New Mexican will head the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced this week.
Amy Loyd of Albuquerque was confirmed Wednesday as the new assistant secretary for the office. She's a St. John's College graduate and an alumnus of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico community colleges.
Lloyd also has a doctorate in education leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she lectured on how to use career pathways to "increase opportunity and equity," according to the Department of Education.
President Joe Biden nominated Loyd to the post in August 2021.
In a Thursday news release, Cardona credited Loyd with helping students "of all ages, backgrounds, and career stages" gain opportunities to improve their skills and secure jobs during her time as director of education for the Cook Inlet Tribal Council in Alaska.
Immediately prior to joining the administration, Loyd was a vice president for national workforce and education nonprofit Jobs for the Future.
"At the Department of Education, Amy will continue to drive our efforts to grow the middle class by expanding career-connected learning and better aligning our K-12 and postsecondary systems with the needs of our workforce," Cardona said in a news release.