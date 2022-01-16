Dozens of teachers at Santa Fe Public Schools are planning to take part in a new initiative aimed at boosting the number of educators trained to teach English as a second language or lead bilingual classrooms.
The district allocated $90,000 in federal pandemic relief last month for the three-year pilot program, which will provide tuition and fee reimbursement for certified teachers who take post-graduate classes to earn an endorsement in teaching English as a second language.
Lisa Vigil, the district’s language and culture department director, said about a dozen teachers already have enrolled in the college classes this school year and at least 40 have expressed an interest.
Teachers in the new program can take classes at Northern New Mexico College in Española, Santa Fe Community College or New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas.
“I was surprised,” Vigil said of those who have shown an interest in the program. “I didn’t think that a lot of teachers would be as interested as they are.”
Data shows 30 percent of Santa Fe Public Schools’ K-12 students are English-language learners, who Vigil said likely struggled to heighten their English skills during remote learning last year.
“I can’t even express in words how much it impacted our English learners,” she said. “When you’re in a remote setting, you pretty much eliminated a lot of that opportunity to observe because you don’t want to show your face; you don’t want to be interrupting the class to ask questions.”
Vigil added face masks obscure the visual cues that help language learners gain fluency.
Under state rules, students learning English must receive 45 minutes of language instruction each day from a qualified teacher. That goal has been harder to reach in secondary schools for several years, particularly as teacher vacancies remain high across New Mexico, Vigil said.
Only 49 higher education students statewide completed an endorsement program in bilingual education or teaching English as a second language at a state college or university in the 2020-21 school year, according to research from New Mexico State University, while 9 percent of the 1,048 teacher vacancies reported in 2021 — more than 90 positions — had “bilingual” specified in the job title.
At Santa Fe Public Schools, the graduation rate for students identified as English-language learners was 82.5 percent, lower than the district’s overall graduation rate of 86.3 percent for 2019-20. Statewide, 75.8 percent of English learners, who made up 32 percent of the state’s high school seniors in 2020, made it to the finish line.
“We see shortages in both [bilingual and English as a second language teachers], and we rely heavily on international exchange teachers or visiting teachers to provide bilingual education,” Vigil said.
Through the new program, the reimbursement will apply to tuition for 14 credit hours and will include costs for textbooks and application fees.
Vigil said the district had a similar reimbursement program several years ago.
“It’s very difficult to find teachers with a specialized endorsement, which is why we’re trying to build capacity within our current teacher population,” Vigil said. “We’re not really able to seek outside of our current teacher population right now.”
When I began teaching in New Mexico 13 yers ago, the Gadsden ISD wanted all core teachers to be either bi-lingual or TESOL endorsed or ESL certified. Since I wasn't, I spent two years taking TESOL classes remotely via ENMU which the district paid for. Was the coursework helpful? Yes, because I come from the melting pot generation from a melting pot culture, Brooklyn, NY. The Southwest's history and cultural inertia is entirely different. As a child of immigrants who couldn't get out of Eastern Europe fast enough, valuing the "mother" country was a foreign idea. I had to re-learn how to see my students and their culture. Much to my dismay, I knew more about it than they did. I set about rectifying that via literary selections as an English teacher. What I think should be part of adding this to the education of teaching students is Critical Race Theory as it pertains to the history of New Mexico.
