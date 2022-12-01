Johnston.jpg

Eastern New Mexico University officials appointed James N. Johnston as the university's next chancellor Tuesday. 

 Photo courtesy of Eastern New Mexico University

The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents has appointed a Texas university administrator to serve as the university’s next chancellor.

James N. Johnston has worked at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, since 2003, officials said in a news release. He’s held leadership positions across the campus, including serving as dean of the College of Health Sciences, interim president and provost, and vice president for academic affairs, his current position.

Johnston’s leadership propelled Midwestern State through the coronavirus pandemic, a centennial celebration, the construction of a new health sciences building and the merger between the university and Texas Tech University.

