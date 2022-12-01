The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents has appointed a Texas university administrator to serve as the university’s next chancellor.
James N. Johnston has worked at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, since 2003, officials said in a news release. He’s held leadership positions across the campus, including serving as dean of the College of Health Sciences, interim president and provost, and vice president for academic affairs, his current position.
Johnston’s leadership propelled Midwestern State through the coronavirus pandemic, a centennial celebration, the construction of a new health sciences building and the merger between the university and Texas Tech University.
His tenure as ENMU chancellor will begin Jan. 3.
“I am truly honored to join the ENMU family," Johnston said. "From the beginning of the search process, I was impressed with the great work by the ENMU system to deliver quality education to the region and beyond, but I also saw great potential.
“I cannot wait to add my energy, creativity and eye for innovation to the team and community to realize that potential,” he added.
Board of Regents President Lance Pyle said in a statement, “ENMU received 96 applicants vying for the chancellor position, and that speaks volumes for the caliber of our university and what advances we can anticipate under Dr. Johnston’s leadership."