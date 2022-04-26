Paul Valdez Depolley gathered a group of high school students at the farthest edge of the Santa Fe National Cemetery to talk statehood, death and the Civil War.
“If the Civil War hadn’t come to New Mexico, we would have most likely stayed as a territory,” said Valdez Depolley, a cultural liaison for the state-chartered New Mexico School for the Arts. “We could have been Mexicans instead of New Mexicans, which is very interesting.”
He spent much of Tuesday morning explaining Civil War-era rituals of death and burial to students and discussing the historical context of the land the cemetery is built on — which he noted was home to Indigenous people long before it was dotted with tens of thousands of military gravestones.
Tuesday’s field trip was part of a larger effort in the Santa Fe area to connect students of all ages with stories waiting to be told at the national cemetery, where nearly 68,000 veterans and their spouses are buried — from the Civil War era onward.
In 2021, Santa Fe Community College contracted with the National Cemetery Administration’s New Mexico Veterans Legacy Project to encourage students to research veterans, living and deceased, and record their stories.
The project has culminated in a host of lesson plans available for use by middle school and high school teachers.
“I never before this thought of using a cemetery as a history,” said New Mexico School for the Arts history and English teacher Cameron Sperry, who is helping to develop instructional materials centered on the Veterans Legacy Project.
Soon, she said, the instructional materials will be expanded to lower grade levels.
Sperry said she hopes visiting the national cemetery will lead students to ask more questions about the Civil War and the Union and Confederate soldiers buried there.
A scavenger hunt she assembled for Tuesday’s program took students to the graves of various soldiers, asked them to identify information on gravestones and led them to areas of the cemetery commemorating Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military and Navajo Code Talkers.
“These are primary sources,” Sperry said. “We can go out and learn about things that have happened by looking at a gravestone.”
“It makes it real; these are real people,” she added. “It’s hard to get that through more-traditional learning.”
Sophomore Evangeline Miranda, 16, who had visited the cemetery previously, was pleased with the experience.
“I think it’s really cool that we went here today,” she said. “It was more information than I expected.”
Much of the content of Tuesday’s scavenger hunt was “what you wouldn’t learn in a textbook,” something she enjoyed, Evangeline said.
“I think most of what I learned about is an overall concept of what a lot of these people did,” said sophomore Caitlyn Bizzell, 15. “Like Navajo Code Talkers or the WAVES [Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service].”
Bringing the stories of war and the people who served in them to students is key for Ken Dettelbach, a Vietnam veteran who helped coordinate the partnership between Santa Fe Community College and the Veterans Legacy Project.
For the last month, Dettelbach has been spending time in history classrooms at New Mexico School for the Arts to teach students more about war and to share his personal experiences.
He answers a range of student questions: Why did you go to war? Did you kill anyone?
He brings photos and letters to share with students.
“They get to see, really, what it means to come back,” he said. “And that I give back because I came back.”
Dettelbach said his time in the classroom also has allowed students to further explore the complexities of conflicts the U.S. has been involved in — with more depth than is usually possible in history classes. In May, he plans to visit classrooms at Santa Fe High School.
Tuesday morning’s lesson in the cemetery began with taps, a bugle call used in U.S. military funerals, performed by the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 996.
Young members of Santa Fe High’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps demonstrated a flag-folding ceremony.
It was a meaningful day for Avelino Calabaza of Santo Domingo Pueblo, the Southwest regional commander for National American Indian Veterans and a member of VVA Chapter 996.
Calabaza was an architecture student in 1969, when he was drafted into the Vietnam War. He was 20 — not far in age from the high school sophomores and juniors wandering among the gravestones Tuesday.
Decades later, he received a diagnosis for post-traumatic stress disorder related to his time in the military. The experience led him to become an advocate for veterans, including dozens of World War II veterans from the Santo Domingo Pueblo.
War, he said, remains a constant in every part of history.
Calabaza said interactive learning about veterans is important for local students so they can understand “the hell they went through,” and how veterans support one another.
“It’s very important to actually start respecting a veteran who went through the war and help them if they need support,” he said.