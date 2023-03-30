Alydia Lovato remembers exactly what got her stuck in her ninth grade Algebra 1 class earlier this school year: y=mx+b.

The 15-year-old from Albuquerque didn’t understand linear equations, and as her teacher built on that foundational concept, Alydia fell behind. Although she turned in her homework — and excelled in other areas at school — she wasn’t doing well on exams. Her math grade sank to a D-minus.

That all changed this semester, when Alydia became one of nearly 400 students across the state receiving online Algebra 1 tutoring services through the state Public Education Department. Three times a week, her tutor walks her through problem sets until she’s able to complete them all on her own.