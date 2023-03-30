Alydia Lovato, 15, seen through a glass door, works on math equations for her Algebra 1 homework on her laptop Tuesday evening at a coffee shop in Albuquerque. Lovato, a freshman at Sandia High School, is one of the students who has benefited from the Public Education Department’s high-dosage tutoring programs, in Lovato’s case mathematics. Two of these programs will be implemented with more students this summer.
Alydia Lovato, 15, seen through a glass door, works on math equations for her Algebra 1 homework on her laptop Tuesday evening at a coffee shop in Albuquerque. Lovato, a freshman at Sandia High School, is one of the students who has benefited from the Public Education Department’s high-dosage tutoring programs, in Lovato’s case mathematics. Two of these programs will be implemented with more students this summer.
Alydia Lovato remembers exactly what got her stuck in her ninth grade Algebra 1 class earlier this school year: y=mx+b.
The 15-year-old from Albuquerque didn’t understand linear equations, and as her teacher built on that foundational concept, Alydia fell behind. Although she turned in her homework — and excelled in other areas at school — she wasn’t doing well on exams. Her math grade sank to a D-minus.
That all changed this semester, when Alydia became one of nearly 400 students across the state receiving online Algebra 1 tutoring services through the state Public Education Department. Three times a week, her tutor walks her through problem sets until she’s able to complete them all on her own.
“It’s a world of difference,” Valerie Carley, Alydia’s mom, said of the tutoring services. “Most kids wouldn’t want to do more math, but [her tutor’s] helping her. … I think she’s just grateful to have someone take the time to help her.”
This approach is called high-dosage tutoring, and it’s something new the Public Education Department is trying this year, said Kenneth Stowe, the agency’s interim director of curriculum and instruction.
Students like Alydia had such success during the algebra program this semester the department will offer 10 weeks of online, high-dosage tutoring in math for incoming sixth graders and in early literacy for incoming first, second and third graders this summer.
“We’re trying to get all of the pistons running on how we can support students with this model,” Stowe said. “The overarching philosophy, though, is high-dosage, accelerated learning, evidence based.”
Here’s how the summer programs will work: The department will provide trained tutors for up to 500 incoming sixth graders and 500 incoming first, second and third graders using the last of the federal COVID-19 education relief funds.
The department also will provide an online platform to facilitate tutoring sessions that includes space for virtual whiteboards and scratch paper.
For 10 weeks this summer, students will receive online tutoring three times a week, for 45 minutes each session. The level of frequency, Stowe said, makes the tutoring program high-dosage.
But Stowe said the sessions aren’t a jazzed-up version of homework; they’re not intended to provide students support on a particular assignment. Rather, they are designed to teach students reading and math skills in sequence through regular instruction — like Alydia’s tutor walking her through problems until she’s able to do them herself.
This is part of the second piece of the philosophy behind the state’s summer programs: accelerated learning.
Stowe claimed accelerated learning marks a fundamental shift in how educators work with students who are behind in their studies. Rather than remediation, the model strives to “accelerate” learning by never providing remedial students with below-grade-level material.
“The grade-level standard is the floor,” Stowe said.
Instead, the approach encourages individualized instruction — like one-on-one or small-group tutoring — to support students as they grapple with content consistent with their grade level, though not their level of proficiency.
The model has been shown to have some positive impact, with researchers finding reading, writing and math growth among both school-age children and college students in accelerated learning programs.
Stowe said the Public Education Department’s new high-dosage tutoring programs are based on existing student achievement data — and designed to test whether the tutoring is actually improving student outcomes.
Open to incoming first, second, third and sixth graders, the summer programs are intended to thoroughly prepare students for the upcoming school year and preempt future remediation, Stowe said.
“When we talk about our high-dosage tutoring supports, we want to catch students before they fail,” he said.
Future sixth graders in particular were selected because data shows a significant drop in achievement once students enter the middle grades. Stowe explained the dip is often a combination of students working to navigate a new multi-class environment and an acceleration in expectations. Starting in middle school, content builds on itself so quickly that students who fall behind have trouble catching up.
Although initial data from this semester’s algebra program show positive results, Stowe said a third-party also will study of the efficacy of high-dosage tutoring programs.
“Of course I’m going to sit here and say that it’s working great. Parents are emailing us and saying that this is working great. But I want someone else to say that this is working,” Stowe said.
In this case, that someone else is the University of Chicago, with which the department has partnered to study all three of the high-dosage tutoring programs’ impact on student achievement.
Once this year’s Algebra 1, sixth grade math and early literacy programs wrap up — and the Public Education Department has data to support its efficacy — Stowe has plans to embed these types of programs in the school day, particularly as many school districts elongate their hours in response to extended learning time legislation passed this session.
Right now, the program faces a few problems, Stowe said. The federal funding source for these programs will dry up by the 2024-25 school year, requiring a program pivot. Second, the effort doesn’t help districts themselves create sustainable programming.
“It’s not supporting districts and schools in building their own systems to support their own students. That’s what we want more than anything,” Stowe said.
Stowe intends to extend Public Education Department support to districts as they identify and train tutors — including virtual tutors — and as they schedule small-group tutoring sessions supplemental to classroom instruction starting in the fall.
As for Alydia Lovato, she said she’s now comfortable applying the concepts she learned with her Public Education Department tutor to more complex math problems. These days, she’s passing Algebra 1 and graphing parabolas with ease.
“Now that we’re adding more on, it makes way more sense,” Alydia said.
She’s ready to face some of the algebra concepts — lines, exponents, the order of operations — in geometry class next year.