At 8 a.m. Friday, Genevieve Giron had just finished an eight-hour graveyard shift as a medical technician.

An hour later, she was standing next to her mother, Martina Giron, in the central reception area of Chaparral Elementary School, both ready to supervise students as they hula hooped, kickballed and tug-of-warred their way through the school’s field day. The duo quickly joined Genevieve’s daughter, Zeralynn Giron, as her fifth grade class got involved in the activities.

When Chaparral needs volunteers, Genevieve and Martina are there, said Principal Erica Martinez-Maestas, even if they just finished up a night of work. They’re around to supervise recess, facilitate cake walks, flip pancakes for the school’s holiday pajama party and chaperone field trips to the pumpkin patch or Rancho de las Golondrinas.

