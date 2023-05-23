Genevieve Giron gives her daughter Zeralynn Giron a lift to the next activity while helping during field day last week at Chaparral Elementary. Genevieve and her mother, Martina, are regular volunteers at the school, even after working the graveyard shift as medical technicians. “It’s not just words; it’s their actions. It’s their attitude about school and supporting their own kids. It’s just a beautiful thing,” fifth grade teacher Brenda Juvrud said.
Genevieve Giron, center, and her mother, Martina Giron, keep an eye (and a timer) on the hula hoop activity while helping out during field day at Chaparral Elementary last week. Genevieve has taken on several volunteer roles at the school, from coaching school sports to pulling recess duty during Teacher Appreciation Week earlier this month to give teachers a break.
Genevieve Giron helps watch her daughter’s class while Zeralynn Giron, left, dances during field day at Chaparral Elementary last week. Genevieve has taken on several volunteer roles at the school, from coaching school sports to pulling recess duty during Teacher Appreciation Week earlier this month to give teachers a break.
At 8 a.m. Friday, Genevieve Giron had just finished an eight-hour graveyard shift as a medical technician.
An hour later, she was standing next to her mother, Martina Giron, in the central reception area of Chaparral Elementary School, both ready to supervise students as they hula hooped, kickballed and tug-of-warred their way through the school’s field day. The duo quickly joined Genevieve’s daughter, Zeralynn Giron, as her fifth grade class got involved in the activities.
When Chaparral needs volunteers, Genevieve and Martina are there, said Principal Erica Martinez-Maestas, even if they just finished up a night of work. They’re around to supervise recess, facilitate cake walks, flip pancakes for the school’s holiday pajama party and chaperone field trips to the pumpkin patch or Rancho de las Golondrinas.
As students across Santa Fe Public Schools finish up the 2022-23 school year Wednesday, volunteers — from retired teachers who return to the classroom as curriculum support to family members who make school special events even more special — are the often unacknowledged stars who help build thriving school communities.
For the Girons, volunteering is just the thing to do. In addition to being among Chaparral Elementary’s most active volunteers, they’ve served as permanent and respite foster parents for four years, taking in about a dozen children as they move between family members’ homes, foster homes or adoption.
Whether the child stays for just one night or more than a year, Genevieve said she likes being a “stepping stone” for the kids she fosters.
But really, the Girons are much more than that. They develop lasting relationships with students, staff and families across Chaparral’s campus, Martinez-Maestas said. Their presence in the classroom ensures teachers feel valued and less overwhelmed, added fifth grade teacher Brenda Juvrud.
“What it really does is it helps to build our community,” Juvrud said of the Giron family’s efforts. “It brings families into the school. It’s a good model for all of our Chaparral families to see.”
Logistically, maintaining the family’s school volunteering and fostering schedule is challenging. “Somehow, we just get it all covered,” Genevieve said.
The mother-daughter duo trade off night shifts — Martina working Monday through Wednesday, Genevieve taking over Friday through Monday — to ensure somebody’s always available for the kids, including Zeralynn and Genevieve’s older daughter, Violet Gonzalez, a rising senior at Capital High School.
For Martina, the reasoning behind her volunteerism is simple.
“My kids,” she said. “I don’t want to be without them.”
Martina became a regular volunteer at Nava Elementary School, which Genevieve attended as a child, and a Girl Scout leader. Whenever one of Genevieve’s friends needed a place to stay, Martina’s door was open. And when she became a grandmother, Martina switched to the night shift — working, like her daughter, as a medical technician — to be available during the day.
For Genevieve, then, volunteering was an inherited trait. Having an active mother turned her into an active mother, Genevieve said, beginning when her now-17-year-old started kindergarten at Chaparral more than a decade ago.
Since then, Genevieve has taken on a bunch of different roles, from coaching school sports to pulling recess duty during Teacher Appreciation Week earlier this month to give teachers a break. When she learned one of Chaparral’s classrooms was missing a teacher, Genevieve became the class’ substitute teacher three days a week.
One or both of the Girons attend almost every school event, Genevieve said. The two of them couldn’t decide who visits Chaparral more frequently.
Nearly five years ago, Genevieve and Martina’s work with kids expanded when a family member required an emergency foster care placement.
The Girons called a family meeting, Martina recalled; a unanimous vote would be required to take in the child. Despite some initial hesitation, the whole family eventually assented.
Once Genevieve and Martina were background-checked and trained as foster parents, they just kept doing it, providing a safe home for about 12 foster children over the years — sometimes overnight, sometimes for the weekend, sometimes for more than a year.
The family’s most recent foster children were twin infants. Genevieve picked them up at the hospital when they were a month old, Martina recalled, and kept them for 14 months until their adoption in February.
“I like the idea of … just being there when they need somebody. It doesn’t really matter who it is, they just need somebody who can support for the moment. “ Genevieve said.
“I think that’s what gets me through because a lot of kids don’t have that extra steppingstone they need. We can be that for them,” she added.
Chaparral, in south-central Santa Fe, is better for Genevieve and Martina’s volunteer work, Martinez-Maestas said.
“Genevieve and Martina contribute to our culture of kindness by being cheerful volunteers [and] by being willing to serve in any way possible,” the principal wrote in an email to The New Mexican.
Having more adults in the classroom supports teachers, too, Juvrud said. Genevieve’s recent spate of recess duty, for instance, offered teachers some extra time in the day and showed her appreciation, she added.
It’s a small thing that makes a big difference.
“It’s not just words; it’s their actions. It’s their attitude about school and supporting their own kids. It’s just a beautiful thing,” Juvrud said.