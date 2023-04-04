021722 jw preschool1.jpg

Anya Eckert, center, the lead teacher at La Casita Preschool in northern Santa Fe, helps extricate 3-year-old Gus Dicks from his swing in February 2022 while he plays outside at the preschool. Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said the 2024 fiscal year budget includes nearly $100 million for the state’s voluntary, tuition-free preschool program.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Early childhood education, a longtime wish for proponents who said it could change New Mexico’s long-term education and economic fortunes, is about to receive a gusher of funding that may soon be felt by some of the state’s youngest citizens and their families.

Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said Tuesday the state’s budget for fiscal year 2024, passed by the Legislature earlier this year, includes nearly $100 million for New Mexico PreK, the state’s voluntary, tuition-free preschool program.

Groginsky said infusion of pre-K funding — which includes dollars from both the state’s general fund and the Land Grant Permanent Fund following voter approval of a constitutional amendment — will created a “historic opportunity” to expand services by 40%, adding thousands of pre-K slots across the state.