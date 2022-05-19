Mora High School's prom has a new host: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
With students and staff in Mora and communities throughout Northern New Mexico wrangling with the effects of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — mass evacuations, lost homes, disrupted learning, to name a few — the prom will go on.
Open to the school's juniors and seniors, the event will be held next week at the governor's mansion in Santa Fe, the district announced. The theme is "A Starry Night."
Superintendent Marvin MacAuley said conditions in the Mora area and at facilities in the Mora Independent School District — some of which are being used by fire crews battling the flames — aren't tenable for the dance.
"It's a good location because Santa Fe is kind of central to where a large number of my students have evacuated to," MacAauley said of the governor's mansion.
For students who remain in the Mora area or who are staying in Albuquerque, McCauley said the district is providing transportation to the capital.
"As most of Mora remains impacted by the ongoing wildfire, the prom was in danger of being cancelled," Lujan Grisham's spokeswoman, Nora Meyers Sackett, wrote in an email.
"These students have already had their lives upended by the wildfire; the governor wanted to ensure they could still celebrate this time-honored tradition and have a special night, and she is glad to be hosting them at the governor's residence," Sackett added.
Mora High School's graduation will be in Santa Fe next week at the Eldorado Hotel, MacAuley said.
The district is still planning to have summer school and other programs in Mora in coming months, including a Summer Scholars program for elementary school students.
A letter to parents notes the district's main campus in Mora likely will be housing fire crews throughout the summer.