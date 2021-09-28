High school students at Monte del Sol Charter School who are working to attain their culinary certificates through a dual credit program with Santa Fe Community College will be preparing three-course meals to go at the pop-up "Dragon Diner" on Thursday evening at the school.

They will use some ingredients from the school's greenhouse, where students help grow produce for a new fall Community Supported Agriculture program — in which community members can buy weekly shares of school-grown vegetables and honey.

The main entrees for Thursday night's drive-thru diner are stuffed chicken breast and vegetarian pesto gnocchi. The cost is $30 for two meals and $12 for additional meals.

