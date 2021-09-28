High school students at Monte del Sol Charter School who are working to attain their culinary certificates through a dual credit program with Santa Fe Community College will be preparing three-course meals to go at the pop-up "Dragon Diner" on Thursday evening at the school.
They will use some ingredients from the school's greenhouse, where students help grow produce for a new fall Community Supported Agriculture program — in which community members can buy weekly shares of school-grown vegetables and honey.
The main entrees for Thursday night's drive-thru diner are stuffed chicken breast and vegetarian pesto gnocchi. The cost is $30 for two meals and $12 for additional meals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.