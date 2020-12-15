Zoë Nelsen spent the past three years learning the administrative ropes at Monte del Sol Charter School.
It is an education that should serve her well when she transitions to a new job next fall as the school’s head learner. Monte del Sol’s Governing Board on Dec. 8 hired Nelsen, the assistant head learner, to replace Robert Jessen, who is stepping down at the end of this school year.
Jessen said he is resigning to explore other opportunities.
Nelsen said her experience at the state-run charter school — as both assistant head learner and assistant director of the school’s mentorship program from 2010-14 — helped her better understand the school’s culture and develop a strong relationship with teachers and staff.
“It feels like we’ve developed a good transitional plan, and I got a good sense of the school and the workings of it on all levels,” Nelsen said.
Jessen, who has been head learner for seven years, said Nelsen will be an excellent successor because of the knowledge she has gained in her current role. It was the kind of professional development Jessen didn’t have when he took over the position in 2013, he said.
The challenge for him wasn’t so much the operational side of running Monte del Sol as it was making sure the school met all the standards set by the state Public Education Department, he added.
“It’s the bureaucracy of doing good,” Jessen said. “… Some of that is necessary and you learn from that, but after a while, it feels less necessary and more of a construct.”
Nelsen said she wants to continue to develop Monte del Sol’s experiential education component, especially through the school’s mentorship and global literacy programs. The mentorship program allows seniors to shadow professionals in their working environments, Nelsen said, while the global literacy initiative gives them a chance to visit other countries and learn about different cultures. Monte del Sol students have traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico; Japan; and Bali.
“I want students to have opportunities for leadership, both within the school and in a peer-mentoring fashion, but also out in the community,” Nelsen said.
The coronavirus pandemic led Monte del Sol to reshape its education model for students this year, creating pods of 12 to 15 students who study together. The model was designed for students to collectively complete schoolwork and help one another when questions arose. It’s something Nelsen said likely will continue if the school is able to enact its hybrid model, in which students get a couple of days of in-person instruction per week.
“Education has shifted and it will be different from here on out,” Nelsen said. “We’ll be integrating lessons online [after in-person learning returns], and I think we can grow and evolve from this experience.”
