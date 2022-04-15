Theresa Rodriguez-Lobato, who works at Piñon Elementary School, spent the initial stages of the pandemic handing out food to students outside Chaparral Elementary School even as in-person classes were shuttered.
When Santa Fe Public Schools paid $2,000 retention stipends to union-eligible staff members this year, cafeteria managers like her who risked exposure to COVID-19 to feed students through school shutdowns felt left behind.
"We didn't feel important, you know?" she said in a recent interview.
The cafeteria managers spoke out, and the district included them in $1,000 retention stipends handed out to administrators and managers in January. However, the district considers the 23 employees to be managers or supervisors, and they aren't represented by the union.
Rodriguez-Lobato, 55, and other cafeteria managers have pointed out they don't have hiring, firing or disciplinary power over workers like many other managers in the district do. Instead, they supervise other cafeteria workers and file paperwork alongside typical cafeteria duties, like cooking and cleaning.
The disparity has led some, Rodriguez-Lobato included, to call for union representation under the National Education Association Santa Fe with other employees who don't hold leadership positions.
"We can write someone up, but you don't discipline anybody," she said. "We work just as hard as everyone else; we have just a little bit more extra work."
NEA New Mexico President Mary Parr-Sanchez said the cafeteria managers should be able to join the union because they don't meet the criteria for supervisors under the Public Employee Bargaining Act.
In Alamogordo and Las Cruces union chapters, she said, they're already able to join.
In a recent email, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said administrators are in conversations with NEA Santa Fe about allowing the managers to join the union.
Union President Grace Mayer did not respond to phone calls but expressed support for the managers during a recent school board meeting.
"NEA Santa Fe supports our employees' rights to participate in the union," Mayer said. "They primarily perform the same functions as their colleagues or so-called subordinates."
Parr-Sanchez, Mayer and Dynarski all said the managers at some point likely were represented by the union like other nutrition workers with the district.
It's unclear why they no longer are, Parr-Sanchez said. Sometimes through the years, employees might decide to try other methods of advocating for themselves, she added.
The way 27-year district employee Barbara Barela Lopez, who is the cafeteria manager at Capital High School, remembers it, cafeteria managers received a small raise and a new title that separated them from the union several years ago.
Rodriguez-Lobato said a dozen or more managers are interested in joining the union. They're all women, and many have worked at the district for decades.
Because the workers would not be establishing their own union, they wouldn't need to establish majority interest in unionizing.
Rodriguez-Lobato has worked in cafeterias across Santa Fe Public Schools for 18 years, mostly as a cafeteria manager.
She estimates she earns about $550 biweekly, working 35 hours a week with the district. To make ends meet, she puts in hours of extra work at her husband's food cart business. Rodriguez-Lobato said carving out a living on the wages if she weren't married would be a stretch.
"There's no way, if you were single and had to support yourself, you could support yourself with a cafeteria job," she said.
Rodriguez-Lobato spoke out at the recent school board meeting alongside several colleagues, including Barela Lopez, who works a second job for a district after-school program.
In a phone call Wednesday, she said she makes $34,000 a year between the jobs.
Pay for managers is decided on an "allowable range" and varies by experience and responsibility, Dynarski said. Managers like Barela Lopez and Rodriguez-Lobato hope to see a more specific pay scale for their roles.
Santa Fe school board member Sarah Boses said in an interview Wednesday that while board members won't play a role in getting the cafeteria managers to join the union, the board supports the move.
"The job that they do is just critically important," she said. "And bureaucracy does label things incorrectly. I think that that was an inequity that was, luckily, brought to our attention."
Rodriguez-Lobato said she has not heard anything from the district since the board meeting, but she and others received a thank-you card with a pencil from their supervisors a few days after it.
"We felt like as cafeteria managers, we were left under a rock," Barela Lopez said during the meeting. "Everybody forgot about us. We had to go out and work through COVID; we had to go out and do lots of stuff. No one thought of us. No one appreciated us, but we were there for the kids. Because that's our job."
