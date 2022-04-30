Milagro Middle School Principal Brenda Korting announced recently she’s retiring at the end of the year after 25 years with Santa Fe Public Schools.
The district has not yet named a replacement.
Milagro Middle School, which serves students in grades seven and eight, opened in 2017 in the old Capshaw Middle School building on Llano Street after the now-defunct Capshaw and DeVargas middle schools closed and merged. It moved to a brand-new, $30.3 million facility at the DeVargas site on Llano Street in 2019.
Korting, who became principal in 2018, oversaw the middle school’s move into its new building.
“Principal Korting has contributed so much to student learning and will be extremely missed,” Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said in a statement announcing her retirement.
Chavez credited Korting for launching the district’s community schools framework, which offers wraparound services for students and brings extra teacher training into schools. In May 2021, Milagro received a $50,000 planning grant for the state’s community schools initiative.
Chavez also applauded Korting for bringing computer science learning to the forefront and for boosting reading proficiency rates among Milagro’s seventh and
eighth graders. The numbers rose by 16 percent this school year, the district announced in a recent news release.
Prior to serving as principal of Milagro, Korting was the principal of Nava Elementary School for seven years, where she advocated for full-day preschool on campus and added a behavior classroom for students. Before that, she was an assistant principal at Piñon Elementary School and taught at several other schools across the district.
In 2005, Korting received a Teachers Who Inspire award from the nonprofit Partners in Education for her work as an art teacher at Santa Fe High School.
In an interview with The New Mexican in 2000, while she was working as a fifth grade teacher at El Dorado Community School, Korting said: “Everyone is good at something. When you combine the arts with teaching, exciting things happen. I try to foster curiosity and a desire to learn. Learning is a lifelong process — I learn things from and about my students as they are learning from me.”
Korting’s retirement announcement follows news from El Camino Real Community School in January that Principal Jack Lain is stepping down at the end of the school year.
Also this year, Desert Sage Academy Principal Alice Braden left in February and was replaced by Michael Granado, who served as associate principal for the Class of 2022 at Santa Fe High School.
Nye Early Childhood Center Principal Christi Foreman resigned in January, and the school’s curriculum and support specialist, Brittany Behenna-Griffith, took her place.