Milagro Middle School student Cassielynn Portillo slowly rolls over classmate Paul Portillo while practicing their acrobatics routine Thursday. The students from teacher Megan Bowers-Avina's seventh grade art class are learning circus skills from Wise Fool New Mexico's Carey Cramer in preparation for a show at SITE Santa Fe.
Student Mercedez Serrano drops a juggling ring while practicing Thursday at Milagro Middle School. Youth in teacher Megan Bowers-Avina's seventh grade art class received lessons in circus skills from Wise Fool New Mexico.
Instructors from Wise Fool New Mexico set out pads and wraps to secure stilts for students from Milagro Middle School teacher Megan Bowers-Avina's seventh grade art class to learn circus skills Thursday.
Melody Leyva, a seventh grader at Milagro Middle School, learned to stand on the shoulders of her classmates this week. Literally.
Alongside a handful of her peers from Megan Bowers-Avina's third period art class, Melody practiced partner acrobatics — in which partners or a group lift and balance on each others' bodies — from a plastic mat in a school common area Thursday morning, rolling over each other back-to-back in wavelike movements and learning to counterbalance as they stood on each others' knees.
Other seventh grade students paced through the room on stilts, juggled plastic hoops and silk scarves and constructed props for a performance.
A circus was coming to life in the middle school's hallway.
The circus craft classes — which have consumed much of the students' advisory, lunch and third periods for the past two weeks — are the result of a collaboration between contemporary art space SITE Santa Fe and local circus nonprofit Wise Fool New Mexico, with the ultimate goal of a Monday night performance of the students' newly learned craft.
But learning circus craft is never just about learning circus craft, said Carey Cramer, Wise Fool's lead circus coach. The tricks of the discipline — from stilt walking to acrobatics to prop and set production — create an interdisciplinary experience for students to learn to support one another, both literally and figuratively.
The collaboration between circus performers and her students is something Bowers-Avina has been trying to make happen for years. She learned of Wise Fool and its mission to promote creativity and community through circus, puppetry and theater more than a decade ago, and has been hoping to get them into the classroom ever since.
Bowers-Avina added, circus craft is the ultimate team-building exercise; it creates an encouraging classroom environment almost automatically.
"I think everyone should do stilt walking at the beginning of the year, because kids learn to trust each other and to be nice," Bowers-Avina said.
The collaboration between Bowers-Avina's class, SITE Santa Fe and Wise Fool came about through a connection made by the Santa Fe Community Educators Network, which brings together community organizations that don't often work together to create programming in local schools, said Summer Stuedell, education coordinator at SITE.
In this partnership, SITE Santa Fe provided a theme and space for the students' performance, Stuedell said. The performance — inspired by an ongoing exhibition about water and water preservation in the Southwest — will take place Monday in SITE's auditorium.
Stuedell also oversaw students' construction of props and set pieces related to water conservation, adding in lessons on fish indigenous to the Rio Grande and protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline on the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North and South Dakota. As some students walked on stilts or practiced their acrobatics Thursday morning, others decorated water conservation protest signs to be used during the performance.
Meanwhile, Wise Fool provided the circus craft.
By Thursday morning, many of Milagro Middle School's new stilt walkers had found their rhythm.
Aliyah Cooper-Anderson, 12, said after three or four tries on the stilts, she'd found the right balance point, ensuring she wasn't leaning too far back or too far forward.
After strapping into the stilts with the necessary safety equipment and learning how to fall without hurting themselves, the students learned to walk on stilts in groups, said Kristen Woods, co-executive director of Wise Fool.
"They help each other walk," Woods said. "You have one person on either side of you as you're learning to walk, and you're depending on your classmates to support you and your learning.
"You're trusting your classmates, and your classmates are being trustworthy and taking care of you," she added.
It was kind of like teaching a baby to walk, said Mercedez Serrano, 12, with all of the vulnerability and unsteadiness that entails.
On mats nearby, Cramer taught students like Melody to balance on each other. They arranged themselves into a complicated shape involving one student balancing on another's knees.
Part of their job as a partner acrobatics teacher, Cramer said, is ensuring students make themselves and their fellow acrobats comfortable during the performance.
"A huge part of partner acrobatics is consent," Cramer said. "It's checking in with each other; it's making sure you're taking care of yourself and the other person. It's trusting that the other person can take care of themselves and you can take care of yourself."
That theme works particularly well in the context of a performance about collaboration in water conservation, Cramer added. So, they said, students will be checking in with each other out loud during the performance, something uncommon in professional circuses.
Woods said all of this — from the first day of rehearsals two weeks ago to the final performance Monday, the stilt walking to partner acrobatics — is dedicated to ensuring students grow their confidence and relationships with each other.
"I hope that they feel strong, capable and maybe even more connected to their classmates," she said.