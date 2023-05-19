Melody Leyva, a seventh grader at Milagro Middle School, learned to stand on the shoulders of her classmates this week. Literally.

Alongside a handful of her peers from Megan Bowers-Avina's third period art class, Melody practiced partner acrobatics — in which partners or a group lift and balance on each others' bodies — from a plastic mat in a school common area Thursday morning, rolling over each other back-to-back in wavelike movements and learning to counterbalance as they stood on each others' knees.

Other seventh grade students paced through the room on stilts, juggled plastic hoops and silk scarves and constructed props for a performance.

