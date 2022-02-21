Masking in Santa Fe Public Schools will become optional when students return from spring break on March 21, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez announced Monday afternoon.
The decision comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham unexpectedly dropped the indoor mask requirement for the state last week, leaving masking in schools up to local administrators. In response, the Santa Fe school district launched a survey to gauge community opinions.
Of more than 5,900 respondents, more showed a preference for keeping a mask mandate through the end of the school year or waiting until after spring break to lift the rule, Chavez said in a district news release.
Spring break at Santa Fe Public Schools is March 14-18. Until then, masking indoors will remain a requirement for students, staff and visitors.
“Critically important is that our projected date to make masking optional is dependent on our state, county and city data in three weeks. If there’s another surge like we experienced in January, we will need to consider universal masking,” Chavez said.
He added: “For now, I am confident that the data is heading in the right direction.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
