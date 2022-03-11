Face masks are no longer required at Santa Fe Public Schools, 10 days sooner than originally expected.
"Our COVID numbers are heading in the right direction," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a news release Friday. "Now is the time to ease mask-wearing in our schools and return to a sense of normalcy."
After conducting a survey of staff members, students and parents, Chavez initially decided to keep masks mandatory at school until at least March 21, the day students return form spring break. At the time, Chavez called it a "target date" but faced criticism from some who called for the masks to come off immediately.
Some parents and students protested outside the district's administration building in late February.
Masks, the district said, are now optional.
COVID-19 cases have continued to fall in recent weeks, with the district recording just 17 contagious cases on campuses from March 1 through Friday. None, according to district contact tracers, appears to be the result of in-school spread.
Santa Fe students' final day of class before spring break was Friday. When school begins again, the district will continue providing masks, according to the news release.
A guide issued by administrators said staff members are "encouraged to lead by example in respect to individual mask-wearing decisions," adding classrooms "will not be divided, with those wearing masks on one side and those not wearing masks on another."
Masks still will be required for students entering school nurse offices on campus.
Though the state has relaxed rules on masking, districts are able to maintain more stringent policies. On Friday, the state Public Education Department reported more than 30 schools and school districts still had mask requirements in place.
The announcement from Santa Fe Public Schools coincided with new guidelines from the Public Education Department that state schools are no longer required to provide COVID-19 testing programs for students.
Voluntary testing programs used to detect asymptomatic COVID-19 outbreaks among students will be optional for districts. The same goes for test-to-stay programs the state mandated in November to allow unvaccinated, asymptomatic people exposed to the virus to remain at school with frequent testing rather than quarantining.
Now, districts dropping test to stay will need to require unvaccinated students and staff members to quarantine five days after exposure to the virus.
Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said Friday afternoon the district will still operate its test site for staff and students across from Aspen Community School but will cease test to stay.
In lieu of school-run testing programs, results from over-the-counter tests can be used as proof of infection. Two at-home tests taken one to two days apart can be used to "rule out COVID" in symptomatic people, according to the Public Education Department.
The announcement comes with a list of changes, including the repeal of a rule requiring band students to use bell covers on wind instruments and an end to limitations on nonessential visitors to school grounds. Isolation rooms specifically designated for students who test positive for COVID-19 at school also are no longer required.
