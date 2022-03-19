Nearly a month after Aaron Harford and his family left their home in Kyiv, Ukraine, they're still holed up in a cottage west of the capital — safe for now but rattled by air raid sirens sounding in the distance.
Harford, 45, is finding relief from the chaos in his online math homework. He's a couple of months from earning an associate's degree from Las Vegas, N.M.-based Luna Community College.
Harford's mother has lived in Las Vegas for roughly two decades. Harford, who previously worked as a counselor at a small university in Arkansas, came to live with her in 2016 and wound up taking classes at Luna.
The tie to New Mexico remained even as Harford — whose family is Ukrainian — left for the country a year and a half later. He's now looking to apply to an electronics engineering program at Eastern New Mexico University with a goal of eventually pursuing aerospace engineering.
He's also teaching English online to engineering students all over the world.
"I do all my work remotely, and I have for a couple years now," he said in a recent video interview conducted via WhatsApp. "I never thought it would be such a good thing. It's like insurance, if you have internet."
In many ways, Harford said, life is continuing as normal. In the town where his family is staying, which Harford declined to specify for safety reasons, the cafes and gyms are open. He and his wife are still taking their dogs for walks around the neighborhood. Hot tea and Wi-Fi are available.
But in other ways, it's not: Harford, who moved to Ukraine on a 90-day visa and soon after served six months as a paramedic with the Third Medical Battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, brought his armor and military ID along when his family abandoned their flat in Kyiv.
"Because if something happens, it's better to have it than not," he said.
The Ukrainian Volunteer Corps is the military branch of Right Sector, which the BBC described in 2014 as an "ultra-nationalist" organization formed during the Euromaidan protests that began in late 2013, after then-President Viktor Yanukovych bailed on a potential European Union trade agreement due to pressure from Russia.
Its former leader Dmytro Yarosh is a self-described follower of Ukrainian political figure Stepan Bandera, whose group of nationalists attempted to ally with Nazi Germany during World War II to secure sovereignty and massacred Jewish and Polish people, according to NPR. Ukraine was then part of the Soviet Union.
It's one of several fringe groups with far-right associations in the country, including the Azov Battalion, which Qatar-based news network Al-Jazeera has described as a "neo-Nazi" infantry that folded into Ukraine's national guard in 2014.
Harford, who is of Ukrainian Jewish descent, said he felt divorced from any greater politics of the medical battalion when he participated in the group, which he joined in 2018.
"The politically correct public sitting comfortable in their homes cannot fathom what is going on here," he said. "And whatever political leanings people might or might not have is immaterial."
Harford said accusations against the volunteer corps were "propaganda" and that the group has shown "unseen patriotism" as Ukraine fights to maintain its territory. He said he saw the battalion he participated in as a group that has filled gaps where government resources and nonprofit aid have fallen short.
It was a plus, he said, that he and others were welcome to leave at any time due to their volunteer status.
Between the onset of Maidan and 2021, thousands of foreigners have participated in various conflicts in Ukraine, according to Al-Jazeera.
Some, like Harford, have joined outsider volunteer battalions like Right Sector that don't necessarily hold the same requirements, such as background checks, that the government's army does.
To Harford, the "existential" conflict in Ukraine calls for all hands on deck.
Harford is not preparing to rejoin the medical battalion at this point, he said in a recent interview. Right now, he said, he's focused on finishing up his degree and keeping his family far from shelling in other parts of the country.
"It's been a very long month," Harford said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.