LAS VEGAS, N.M.
Luna Community College President Edward Martinez took on a new role one day last week: tour driver.
He loaded lawmakers from the Legislative Water and Natural Resources Committee into a van on the college’s Las Vegas campus Tuesday afternoon and took his seat behind the steering wheel. The group headed out to a plot of private land not far from Sapello.
The property had burned in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in 2022, the bark of its ponderosa pines still blackened.
But there were signs of man-made improvements in the charred forest. A few felled trees were laid crosswise — like horizontal stripes across the forest floor — to reinforce sloping earth and curb its movement downhill. A squat stack of rocks fortified and retained water in a nearby gully filled with knee-high vegetation.
Shantini Ramakrishnan, manager of the Conservation and Restoration Education Program at the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute, told the legislators the land management efforts were the fruit of recent workshops at Luna Community College in partnership with forest management professionals, with an intention of helping property owners restore their land after the devastating fire.
With the help of a $3 million grant from the federal government, the workshops are expanding into Luna Community College’s new Wildfire Resiliency Training Center, offering certification workshops in forest restoration and management, land restoration, wildland and urban firefighting, and heavy equipment operation starting in late fall 2023.
The center, Martinez said, will respond to the lasting impacts of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire by training landowners to recondition their land and community members to engage in careers in fire prevention and response.
When the largest wildfire in New Mexico history blazed through Mora and San Miguel counties, Martinez worried about his students and staff. The two counties supplied about 75% of the college’s students and about 85% of its staff.
When evacuation orders went into effect, Martinez recalled, “We had people scattered everywhere.”
Faculty members were living out of RVs, trying to keep teaching classes amid smoke and without internet access. Martinez was evacuated from his home, too; he stayed in Las Vegas and temporarily worked out of a New Mexico Highlands University computer lab.
Luna served as the command center for the incident management teams fighting the fire. At any given time, Martinez recalled, about 1,000 fire personnel were on campus.
Though the college had adapted to new means of teaching and learning throughout the early years of the coronavirus pandemic, the fire brought a new kind of sting.
“The big difference between COVID and the fire, at a more local level, is that during COVID, staff got to go home and work from home,” Martinez said. “Because of the evacuation, many of our staff didn’t have a place to go.”
Martinez holds a doctorate in environmental and natural resource sciences and formerly served as a professor of forestry at New Mexico Highlands University. The fire intensified the need for something he’d long been thinking about: a certificate program in land restoration.
With Luna’s fire science program “on the shelf,” Martinez said the program started with workshops in July 2022. Called “Querencia in Action” — borrowing a Spanish word meaning love of home, heritage and community — the workshops trained people interested in restoring the land after the fire, largely using materials like rocks and felled trees.
After nearly a year of workshops, the college secured a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create the Wildfire Resiliency Training Center, which will develop six- to 16-week courses to help landowners address the immediate needs of revitalizing their land, limiting post-fire soil erosion and preparing for the next wildfire.
Ramakrishnan, who brought her expertise in forest restoration to the workshops and will do the same for the center, used the squat stack of rocks near Sapello as an example.
“The strange thing about fires is that for a period of time, even a small rainfall can produce a lot of water and it can move a lot of sediment,” she said. “There is an opportunity to fill up some of these arroyos, if you’re working far up enough on the watershed.”
The little stack of rocks — though only a few feet high — can help retain that water, Ramakrishnan said. That extra water, in turn, will help the forest recover.
The workshops, and now the center, will teach landowners to construct their own fire-resilient structures — like the stack of rocks — with the materials on hand, offering them the skills necessary to respond to current conditions in the burn scar as well as restore their land to prevent future large-scale fires.
Martinez said Luna is searching for a center director and working with industry professionals and the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute at New Mexico Highlands University to develop curricula for the new center’s forest restoration and management and land restoration certificate programs.
Curricula for the center’s other certificate programs — including wildland firefighting, urban and wildland-urban interface firefighting, and heavy equipment operation — already exist, Martinez added.
The hope, Ramakrishnan said, is that local employers will note the valuable skills the education provides.
“It’s the recognition by future employers that if you take X class, it means you know Z, and therefore you’re employable,” she said.
That’s the second goal of Luna’s new Wildfire Resiliency Training Center: To develop a much-needed fire and forestry management workforce that in some cases could replace sources of income lost to the fire.
For many in Mora and San Miguel counties, income was dependent on their land, Martinez said, whether it was logging or selling firewood, fencing latillas or mineral material.
After the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, part or all of that living has disappeared.
“Because of the fire, I believe that a lot of those individuals lost in part — if not in whole — the way they make a living,” Martinez said.
“The idea was: How can we put something together quickly to retrain these individuals or re-skill these individuals so that they are able to go back and earn a living?” he added.
Martinez said he hopes the training center will offer students a new source of income as an employable firefighter or land manager. Maybe some will even build businesses based on what they learn.
Ultimately, Martinez said, the Wildfire Resiliency Training Center stands to offer fairly unique certificate programs in the world of forestry management, based in on-the-ground training and badly needed by the surrounding community.
“Fires are increasing. The land definitely needs to be restored,” Martinez said. “A lot of what I did see out there is more theoretically based, and what we’re offering here is more a hands-on type of training.”
“Let’s go out into the forest [and] learn how to read the land,” he added.