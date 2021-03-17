Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced her nominees to serve as regents on various boards for higher education and specialized education.
The nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Her choices include Jack Fortner, a former University of New Mexico regent, who was appointed to return to the UNM board. Also nominated were former state Sen. Bill Payne and Randy Ko, who was nominated to be a student regent.
Española school board member Ruben Archuleta headlined the appointments for Northern New Mexico College's Board of Regents, along with Maria Evelyn Juarez as a student regent.
Frank Sanchez was selected to help oversee New Mexico Highlands University, while student regent Christopher Ulibarri was reappointed.
