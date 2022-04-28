Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday a further expansion of the state's child care assistance program, this time waiving copays for families receiving the aid who have incomes of up to 400 percent of the federal poverty line.
The change takes effect Sunday.
"It's free," Lujan Grisham said at a news conference at East Gate Kids Early Learning Center in Albuquerque. "No more copays, no waiting. No more."
The announcement follows a July 2021 decision by the state to use $320 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand access to child care assistance, raising the threshold for families to 350 percent of the poverty limit — about $97,125 for a family of four — from the previous rate of 200 percent, or around $55,500 for a family of four. Families in the program whose incomes rise to 400 percent can continue receiving the assistance.
According to the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, the new initiative will extend copay waivers to about 30,000 families. Previously, copay waivers were limited to households at 200 percent of the poverty line.
In a news release, Lujan Grisham's office said the child care assistance expansion, combined with other new initiatives, including the expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship for college students, marks the beginning of a cost-free, "cradle-to-career" education system.
The Early Childhood Education and Care Department also is allocating $10 million for grants to expand child care capacity in different parts of the state. The grants, open to employers and child care providers, could open up 800 more spots for children in New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham additionally announced a stipend program for people pursing degrees in early childhood education from colleges and universities in New Mexico. The stipend program, which will provide $2,000 a semester, will start May 5.