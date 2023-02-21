With hopes of stabilizing a critical state agency troubled by instability at its top rung, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday appointed Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero as secretary of the state's Public Education Department.
When he starts work March 6, Romero will be the department's fourth Cabinet secretary since the governor took office in 2019, a level of turnover that has worried lawmakers and some in educational circles who complained the instability at PED's executive level has been a distraction at a time when New Mexico's struggling schools are at a tipping point.
Romero's predecessor, Kurt Steinhaus, retired suddenly just after the beginning of the legislative session.
As he steps into his new role as the state's top education official, Romero said he plans to use his experience as an educator and administrator to urge legislators to enact Lujan Grisham's education agenda and build relationships with existing department staff and school district officials across the state.
"Over the last 27 years, I've really tried to go where I think I'm needed, where I can bring the most value," Romero said. "This is going to give me the opportunity to up the ante a bit more and actually work with every single school district in the state and every single charter in the state."
Romero said his passion for education began as a child, when he became a fixture in his mother's first grade classroom in his hometown of Belen. When it came time to choose his own career path, he said elementary education was the obvious choice, and he earned a bachelor's degree in the subject from New Mexico State University.
Nearly 30 years later, Romero's experience now spans much of the southern half of the state and several positions throughout school districts, from classroom teacher to superintendent.
He served as an elementary school teacher in Las Cruces and Belen. After earning his master's degree in educational administration, he went to work as a principal at several elementary schools in Las Cruces, then as an assistant superintendent responsible for curriculum at Roswell Independent School District.
A few years later, with his doctorate in education administration, Romero took on a new role: superintendent of Deming Public Schools.
When he arrived in Deming, the district was listed among the lowest-performing in the state. Romero said he helped boost student achievement, which showed significant improvement under his leadership.
Student achievement data from the Public Education Department supports this. Before Romero's tenure in Deming, reading and science proficiency hovered around 25% and math at 12% for all students. Two years into his time in the district, math proficiency increased by nearly 10%, with reading and science proficiencies growing by 5% in the same period.
In his latest position as superintendent of Los Lunas Schools — a district of just over 8,000 students south of Albuquerque — Romero said he encountered new challenges, including those typical of a growing community with new employment opportunities for families.
During Romero's tenure, the entire Los Lunas school board was suspended and largely replaced by state appointees following alleged misinformation at public meetings, multiple violations of the state’s procurement code and attempts to extort employees if they didn’t lie to investigators. As a result, Romero reported directly to then-Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart for part of his time on the job.
Now, the number of students affected by Romero's leadership will balloon to more than 300,000 across the state.
Romero said he's up for the challenge and that his experience as a teacher and administrator at schools across the state will guide him in his new role.
"It's not going to be like anything else I have done before," he said. "There's a lot I don't know yet … but I can't wait to get in there, sit with everybody, and learn everybody's story so we can do this work together."
Currently, Romero said he has three preliminary considerations. Because he'll start the job in the middle of this year's legislative session, his first priority is continuing to push the governor's vision of education in New Mexico by influencing new policy. Second, he said he's looking to establish relationships with the existing staff at the Public Education Department.
Finally, he said he's planning to better understand each school district in the state and ensure they have the resources to be successful.
Ultimately, though, he plans to employ the same strategy he's maintained since his days as a classroom teacher.
"I have the same expectation for myself that I've always held: To be able to make sure that we provide the best environment for our kids and give them every opportunity possible to be successful," Romero said.
In the news release announcing Romero's appointment, Lujan Grisham said he had been "a key education policy partner" during her administration, adding "I have full confidence that he will continue to build innovation and access for New Mexico students."
Despite his recent concerns over the high level of turnover in Lujan Grisham's Cabinet, Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen said Romero has a "wealth of experience in education" and is well qualified to lead the department. He called Romero a "very competent" and respected educator.
"He, if anybody, can do a good job there," he said.
"This is going to be, really, a litmus test for the management style up on the fourth floor because we know he's competent," Baca continued, referring to the Governor's Office. "We know he can do a good job, so if there is some bit of turmoil or we see a resignation, I think in my own mind, [it would confirm] that the management up there has problems."
Baca said Romero will have the full support of Senate Republicans.
"I hope that he really can fix the issues we've had with PED, but I'm concerned that under the governor's management, it's going to be a challenging situation," he said.
The best predictor of the future is past events, Baca said.
"We’ve seen what’s happened to what we thought were some qualified PED secretaries," he said. "I know he’s well qualified, and I know he can do the job, but can anybody do the job in that position? That’s the question that really has to be answered."
Amanda Aragon, executive director of education policy organization NewMexicoKidsCAN, applauded Romero's appointment, agreeing the new secretary will bring consistent leadership to the Public Education Department.
"Arsenio Romero is a proven education leader. He knows what it takes to focus on New Mexico students, make hard decisions and improve academic achievement," Aragon said. "We look forward to him bringing a student-centered vision and much-needed stability to the [department] for the remainder of the governor’s term."
Staff writer Daniel Chacón contributed to this report.