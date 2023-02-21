With hopes of stabilizing a critical state agency troubled by instability at its top rung, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday appointed Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero as secretary of the state's Public Education Department.

When he starts work March 6, Romero will be the department's fourth Cabinet secretary since the governor took office in 2019, a level of turnover that has worried lawmakers and some in educational circles who complained the instability at PED's executive level has been a distraction at a time when New Mexico's struggling schools are at a tipping point.

Romero's predecessor, Kurt Steinhaus, retired suddenly just after the beginning of the legislative session.