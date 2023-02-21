Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday appointed Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero as Cabinet secretary of the state Public Education Department.
When he starts work March 6, Romero will be the department's fourth Cabinet secretary since the governor's election in 2018.
A native New Mexican, Romero is a longtime school and district administrator. Prior to his appointment as superintendent in Los Lunas, Romero built on experience as an elementary school teacher and principal in Las Cruces to serve as superintendent of Deming Public Schools and assistant superintendent at the Roswell Independent School District.
"Dr. Romero has been a key education policy partner since the beginning of my administration," Lujan Grisham said in a news release. "With his broad range of experience as a teacher, a principal and superintendent in districts across the state, I have full confidence that he will continue to build innovation and access for New Mexico students."
Romero, who was born and raised in Belen, succeeds Kurt Steinhaus, who announced his retirement just after the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Steinhaus previously served as superintendent in Los Alamos.
Romero also serves on the board of regents at New Mexico State University.