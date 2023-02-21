Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday appointed Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero as Cabinet secretary of the state Public Education Department.

When he starts work March 6, Romero will be the department's fourth Cabinet secretary since the governor's election in 2018.

A native New Mexican, Romero is a longtime school and district administrator. Prior to his appointment as superintendent in Los Lunas, Romero built on experience as an elementary school teacher and principal in Las Cruces to serve as superintendent of Deming Public Schools and assistant superintendent at the Roswell Independent School District. 