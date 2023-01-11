Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Jose Delfin, who had been on administrative leave for at least a month, has resigned, and his former deputy is stepping into the top job.
The Los Alamos school board announced Delfin's resignation in a news release Tuesday. Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy said she will be running the district until the end of the school year and hopes to stay on permanently.
"I love Los Alamos Public Schools. I've worked for the district for the last 18 years and it's an exciting time in education," Guy said in an interview. "We've got the right people in the right places. We've got an outstanding parent community, outstanding leadership, and we're just excited in it to make a difference for kids."
Guy declined to comment on Delfin's reason for leaving the district.
"We can't speak to, you know, personnel matters, and Dr. Delfin has that right to privacy. So I can't speak to anything that has happened or his reasons for leaving," Guy said.
The school board announced Dec. 15 that Delfin was on an indefinite administrative leave, and Guy, who had been the assistant superintendent previously, had been named acting superintendent, according to an article inThe Los Alamos Reporter.
Delfin was hired in January 2022 after working as the associate superintendent for the Carson City School District in Nevada.
According to the school district's announcement, the board reached an agreement that allows Delfin to pursue other interests and lets the board hire another superintendent.
"The board and Dr. Delfin have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district," the announcement stated.
Members of the school board could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Guy has worked in education in the state for over 30 years. She has a bachelor's of science in elementary education from New Mexico State University, a master’s degree in pedagogy and learning with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction and another master's degree in educational administration from Eastern New Mexico University."