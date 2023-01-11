Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Jose Delfin, who had been on administrative leave for at least a month, has resigned, and his former deputy is stepping into the top job.

The Los Alamos school board announced Delfin's resignation in a news release Tuesday. Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy said she will be running the district until the end of the school year, and hopes to stay on permanently.

"I love Los Alamos public schools, I've worked for the district for the last 18 years, and it's an exciting time in education," Guy said during an interview. "We've got the right people in the right places. We've got an outstanding parent community, outstanding leadership, and we're just excited in it to make a difference for kids."

