In her pre-K classroom at Nye Early Childhood Center, Tammy Gorman wears an apron decorated with portraits of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
The apron matches Gorman’s personal style — which one recent Wednesday afternoon included a “Pre-K Rocks!” T-shirt, a long pink skirt dotted with black hearts and combat boots.
But the apron is also highly functional. Its pockets hold all manners of playthings — from a toy banana to a small plastic eyeball to a mini alien figurine — and Gorman’s kitchen timer, which she uses to prepare her 3- and 4-year-old students to move from one activity to the next.
While the apron of useful tools may seem like a sign of a seasoned pro, the 2023-24 school year marks her first year as a lead teacher. She’s among thousands of recently minted New Mexico teachers drawn into the profession in recent years.
The question is: Are they in it for the long haul?
There isn’t an easy answer.
Mary Parr-Sánchez, a teacher with more than 30 years of experience and president of New Mexico’s chapter of the National Education Association, said she is concerned about the future of the state’s new teachers, citing decreasing mentorship opportunities, unique behavioral health challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and past policy missteps discouraging to teachers at any point in their career.
But Parr-Sánchez acknowledged recent investments in education may help New Mexico turn a corner in terms of retaining the next generation of instructors. And for her part, Gorman said her dedication to her students will keep her in the game for the long run — a perspective that offers a glimmer of hope to a strained educational workforce.
“Anyone that’s a teacher is doing it because they love the kids. … You do it because you want to make a difference and teach to reach all children,” Gorman said.
Data is unclear on how many new teachers leave the profession after just a few years. One U.S. Department of Education publication adheres to the old adage that nearly half of teachers leave within their first five years. Another U.S. Department of Education-backed study refutes those findings, determining less than 20% of educators sampled departed within five years, 10% after just one year of teaching.
Neither U.S. Department of Education study accounts for changes in teacher attrition in the last decade, leaving a murky and out-of-date picture of the current teacher workforce.
Turnover rates are higher for some teachers than others based on school and demographic indicators. One study by the Learning Policy Institute found turnover rates were higher among teachers of color; math, science, special education, English Language development and foreign language teachers; and teachers at Title I schools, which serve low-income student populations.
Santa Fe Public Schools has 21 Title I.
New Mexico had more than 1,000 teacher vacancies by 2021, according to a 2022 study from New Mexico State University. But by the end of 2022, that number had dipped to 690, the study found, following considerable efforts to increase teacher salaries and encourage new teachers to join the field through traditional or alternative licensure programs.
But Parr-Sánchez said schools across the U.S. aren’t retaining teachers new to the profession.
“We’re churning through them, and it’s costing an incredible amount of dollars. We invest in these folks to come into the system, and then they leave within their first five years,” she said.
Parr-Sánchez has two primary theories as to why this might be.
First, she said, new teachers aren’t getting the guidance they need to succeed. Ideally, more experienced teachers would mentor new teachers, passing on their classroom knowhow to the next generation.
But more frequently, experienced educators are leaving the profession too; one 2022 study by the National Education Association found 55% of educators — new or experienced — are considering an exit. That leaves new teachers with few mentorship opportunities, Parr-Sánchez said.
“They need the support and expertise of that experience,” she said.
Teaching in the wake of the cornavirus pandemic comes with its own set of challenges, too. Parr-Sánchez said long-term social isolation generated behavioral health needs never before seen in schools. According to research from Pew Charitable Trusts, post-pandemic classrooms have seen increases in disruptive behavior in younger grades and increases in bullying in upper grades.
Inexperienced teachers are left to handle both behavioral issues related to the pandemic and the ongoing effects of the trauma and lack of socialization many children experienced in the last three years, which is a disheartening combination, Parr-Sánchez said.
Another reason so many educators — particularly young ones — seem to be fleeing the profession is unique to New Mexico, Parr-Sánchez said. It has to do with the way the state previously evaluated educators and schools, as well as the state’s notorious spot at or near the bottom of U.S. education rankings.
Parr-Sanchez said the lingering effects of a teacher evaluation system instituted during the Susana Martinez administration, coupled with an A-through-F grading matrix for schools, had demoralizing consequences. But she said she believes recent changes, including advancements in early childhood programming and access, laws requiring free breakfast and lunch at schools and increasing adoption of the community schools model, will be a boon for teacher retention and set the state on a better path.
Gorman said her motivation to keep going comes from a unique source: a former student. While working as an educational assistant some years ago, Gorman met a little girl other adults in the school told her she could not communicate with because the girl spoke only Spanish.
Throughout the six years they worked together, Gorman and the girl learned to converse, swapping pieces of their languages with the other.
Gorman’s special student will graduate from Capital High School this May. She still inspires her former educational assistant to put on her apron and teach each day.
Gorman said many of her peers are motivated by similar stories.
“They’re in it for the long haul,” she said. “I feel like everybody has their own story. I have that girl that changed my life, and everybody has a story like that.”
Gorman gathered her students for “circle time” at the beginning of her afternoon pre-K session Wednesday, starting the day with a review of the schedule, songs and a few affirmations.
From their place in a circle, the students echoed their teacher’s words: “I am calm. I am important. I can do hard things.”
Teaching is a hard thing to do. But Gorman, for one, plans to keep doing it for a long time.