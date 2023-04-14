In her pre-K classroom at Nye Early Childhood Center, Tammy Gorman wears an apron decorated with portraits of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The apron matches Gorman’s personal style — which one recent Wednesday afternoon included a “Pre-K Rocks!” T-shirt, a long pink skirt dotted with black hearts and combat boots.

But the apron is also highly functional. Its pockets hold all manners of playthings — from a toy banana to a small plastic eyeball to a mini alien figurine — and Gorman’s kitchen timer, which she uses to prepare her 3- and 4-year-old students to move from one activity to the next.

Recommended for you