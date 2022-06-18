Sarah Gettler remembers nervously sending her 5-year-old daughter Alicia on the bus to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe on Alto Street 13 years ago.
A working mom, Sarah Gettler wasn't able to drive Alicia Gettler home from school and hoped the new bus ride to an after-school program would save the little girl from students who bullied her.
The decision was a life-changer, for mother and daughter.
Sarah Gettler ended up taking a job at the organization two years after Alicia Getter joined, and now she's its assistant executive director. And Alicia Gettler, a recent graduate of Monte del Sol Charter School, was named Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2022 Southwest Youth of The Year.
In October, Alicia Gettler will attend the National Youth of the Year Celebration in Los Angeles as one of just six teens in the running to win 2022 National Youth of the Year honor and become the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national teen spokesperson.
To get this far, Gettler has had to win smaller competitions — first a local contest at her local Boys & Girls Club and then a statewide event with teens from clubs across New Mexico. After she won the state title, she snagged a regional competition in Dallas during which she had to answer interview questions before a panel of judges and give a speech.
"It just shows how much influence I can make on a lot of new people," she said during a recent interview. "I had a bigger platform than I've ever had."
For Gettler, 17, the Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Fe — today called Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, as the organization encompasses a larger part of Northern New Mexico — has remained the only constant through several school transfers and a pandemic that isolated teens and made learning all the more difficult.
Gettler said she attended three different Santa Fe public schools on the south side due to boundary changes. The uncertainty made opening up — already a challenge for the self-described shy kid who frequently was bullied — even tougher.
When middle school came around, she made another transfer, from Tierra Encantada Charter School to Monte del Sol Charter School.
"That did not help with my social anxiety at all," she recalled. "But just coming to the club never changed."
Gettler, whose younger sister Ella also is involved with the club, credits its programs with teaching her to speak up for herself and to complete her schoolwork on time.
"I've always been very shy and quiet, so the staff had to push me to try programs at first," she said.
The encouragement she got from the club led Gettler to become an advocate for mental wellness among Santa Fe youth. She helps run podcasts through the local Keystone Club, a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs, including one called "Healthy Habits" about mental health.
She's currently researching communication and body language for an episode.
"It's mostly about how the pandemic has affected our mental health," she said of the podcast. "It got really lonely for a lot of kids, so a lot of them came back with mental health issues."
At Monte del Sol, Gettler, a 4.0 GPA student, also was an integral part of a wellness group promoting mental health awareness on campus.
She also credits the club with illuminating her love for music through guitar lessons as a kid.
Gettler, who posts some of her songs online, said her influences include Taylor Swift and Korean boy band BTS. She writes frequently about love and the uncertainties of being a young adult.
"I think that's a theme in my songs; I don't know what I'm going to do," she said. "Or, time is going by so quickly."
Time may pass quickly, but Gettler does have solid plans for her future. She will head to University of New Mexico in the fall to study film and digital arts and hopes to continue with her mental health advocacy there.
For now, she's also an employee of The Club — a recently opened teen center at the Santa Fe Place Mall. She said she wants to bring the best out of the quiet kids who take part in club activities.
"I first saw it in myself, and then as I got older and I've worked with kids, I saw the same little kids being shy. I thought I turned out pretty great, so I kind of want to advocate for them," she said.
After losing the Youth of the Year competition at the club level last year, Gettler saw it as a wakeup call to become more outspoken.
In September, she spoke at the groundbreaking of the club's anticipated Southside Teen Center. That same month, after winning the club's singer/songwriter category for the 2021 Battle of the Bands, she performed before thousands of people during Zozobra festivities, playing original songs and also a few hits from the 1980s.
"It lit a fire in her," said her mother.
Gettler's success is a win for the local club as a whole, said Boys & Girls Club chief professional officer Roman "Tiger" Abeyta. Gettler is its first winner of the Southwest Youth of the Year honor in recent memory and only the third from New Mexico.
"She's setting a good example for younger club members," Abeyta said.
Abeyta and Sarah Gettler said Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte sees up to 1,000 local kids cycle through its programming each year and the opening of The Club has drawn back familiar teenage faces who might have trailed away from the program as middle schoolers.
They said Alicia Gettler was a big part of making The Club happen — helping convince Boys & Girls Club leaders to secure a lease at the mall and recruiting friends and organizing events.
During the speech that helped her win the regional competition, Gettler stuck to her own experiences in talking to the contest's judges.
"I just kind of said it doesn't matter who you are or how shy you are," she recalled. "Anybody can be a leader."