Santa Fe High School choir director Caleb Heaton, right, runs his students through vocal warmups Wednesday. About 60 choir students from Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s High are set to perform June 3 at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Sheridyn Gonzales, a junior at Santa Fe High School, has never been to the East Coast.

Though she’s only flown in a plane once and the furthest she’s been from her hometown of Pecos is Seattle, she has always wanted to visit New York City.

This summer, Gonzales will get her wish when she and about 60 of her fellow students in choir programs at Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s High will make the trip to New York City to sing alongside a collegiate choral program, with live orchestral accompaniment, at Carnegie Hall.

Santa Fe High School choir director Caleb Heaton runs students through vocal warmups Wednesday.
Santa Fe High School choir students practice Wednesday for an upcoming performance at the school’s commencement ceremony. Members of the choir are set to travel to New York City in June along with St. Michael’s High School choir members to perform at Carnegie Hall.
Santa Fe High School choir students run through a series of vocal warmups before practice Wednesday.

