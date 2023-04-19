Sheridyn Gonzales, a junior at Santa Fe High School, has never been to the East Coast.
Though she’s only flown in a plane once and the furthest she’s been from her hometown of Pecos is Seattle, she has always wanted to visit New York City.
This summer, Gonzales will get her wish when she and about 60 of her fellow students in choir programs at Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s High will make the trip to New York City to sing alongside a collegiate choral program, with live orchestral accompaniment, at Carnegie Hall.
The Santa Fe singers are set to take Carnegie Hall’s prestigious stage for a Saturday night performance June 3, singing John Rutter’s Gloria and Vivaldi’s Magnificat with members of the New England Symphonic Ensemble.
The performance presents an opportunity “to collaborate with our close friends in St. Mike’s … and to show off what us little Santa Fe schools can do,” said Santa Fe High vocal music teacher Caleb Heaton.
So how did this opportunity arise? It started with Carmen Floréz-Mansi.
As music director at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, choral arts founder and director at St. Michael’s High School and choral director at the Santa Fe Symphony, Flórez-Mansi is a force in the Santa Fe chorus community and a well-known conductor.
The Northern New Mexico native has prepared three choruses for performance as Carnegie Hall, including a 2017 performance involving more than 150 Santa Fe singers she guest conducted.
Ever since, she’s received invitations to return to the hallowed venue. Nearly a year ago, Flórez-Mansi accepted the opportunity to conduct the show this June.
As a guest conductor, Flórez-Mansi was allowed to invite other choral ensembles to perform. She extended invitations to singers she directs at St. Michael’s and the basilica as well as Heaton — a member of the Santa Fe Symphony Chorus — and his students.
The Santa Fe High teacher gladly accepted the opportunity.
“It’s all kinds of learning experiences wrapped into one,” Flórez-Mansi said. “I also love the idea of collaborating with another school — a private school and a public school team together. It’s a really wonderful thing.”
Meanwhile, Heaton added, the students will get a chance to bond with each other and explore a place very different from Santa Fe.
“A lot of them have barely traveled in their lives — barely even been outside of New Mexico, let alone Santa Fe,” he said. “I’m excited for them to be able to experience not just a new city, but one of the biggest cities in the world.”
Of course, the trip to New York City isn’t cheap. The five-day trip, from May 31 to June 4, will cost about $2,500 per student, Heaton’s students said. This includes airfare, hotel costs and several sightseeing activities, like tickets to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the observatory at the top of Rockefeller Center and Chicago on Broadway.
Flórez-Mansi’s students are in the middle of fundraising, she said; the Horsemen are orchestrating T-shirt sales, washing cars, putting on benefit concerts, searching for sponsors and more to support their journey. After performing at Sunday’s 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services at the basilica, Flórez-Mansi said her students will be selling baked goods outside the cathedral to fund their trip to New York.
Heaton, too, has been preparing all year to ensure his students have plenty of chances to fundraise for their trip, with a few planning to raise the full cost throughout the nine-month school year. He said organizing car washes, bake sales, donation drives and more, with the help of the choir’s booster club, has been “almost like a second job” this year.
“About half of our students can afford it without doing the fundraiser, but half of them have worked their tails off,” Heaton said. “I think it’s also a great opportunity for the students to take ownership of their trip and to work hard for it.”
Heaton’s students are eagerly accepting the fundraising help. Gonzales said a combination of her work earnings, fundraising money and family donations will pay for her trip. Bailey Riddle, a senior, plans to work about half the trip off using money fundraised during Heaton’s events, after spreading out payments throughout the school year.
Some students started to save last school year, said junior Mizan Jacobs, stashing away more than a year’s worth of bake sale and car wash revenue.
“He’s very good at wanting us all to have the same opportunity to go,” Eleanor Whalen, a junior, said of Heaton. “He wants us all to be included, and he’s doing his best to get us there.”
The high school singers are excited, if a little nervous. Flórez-Mansi is familiar with those jitters, that thrill.
“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said. “When you walk on that stage, it’s no joke.”
The Santa Fe High students said they’re looking forward to experiencing all that New York City has to offer. Whalen said she’s excited to explore the city with her peers, even though she’s been there before on vacation.
“I’m just excited to just be exploring the city as an individual now, not just as a family,” she said.
But it’s also the Santa Fe High students’ biggest performance ever. During rehearsal Monday, they envisioned Carnegie Hall as an enormous venue; it must have more than 1,000 seats, they estimated. In fact, the venue can seat more than 3,500.
“It’s a little bit overwhelming because we’re just some little high school in Santa Fe, New Mexico. … We’re just this little public high school that’s going to Carnegie Hall, where the tickets are like $92,” Riddle said.
Although she’s still anxious about her second-ever plane ride and visiting a state where she doesn’t know anybody, Gonzales can’t wait for the trip.
“I’m just excited to go,” she said.