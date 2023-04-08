John Sais starts every Friday morning with a dance party.
As students arrive at El Dorado Community School on Fridays, Sais, the
school’s principal, welcomes them with shakes and shimmies, jumps and conga lines.
It’s part of Sais’ personal crusade to ensure his staff members and nearly 400 students want to come to school each day.
In addition to the Friday morning fun, the crusade includes positive referrals to the principal’s office, calls home on a student’s birthday or the day they lose a tooth — to give the tooth fairy a heads-up, of course — and all manner of rewards and prizes for students.
Still in his first school year as the K-8 school’s principal, Sais has made it his mission to radiate positivity for his students and staff. The philosophy behind it is simple, he said: “Why would you go to a place if you’re not happy?”
El Dorado lies at a unique crossroads of a branch of an educational principle that has gained popularity — and significant resources — in recent decades: the community school.
Some point to it as the elusive cure-all for New Mexico’s educational woes, a way to care not just for the state’s students but their families and communities at large.
What is a community school?
So what does it mean to be a community school in Santa Fe?
The answer: It depends. The term means different things. It can be a policy choice — one currently popular within the New Mexico Public Education Department and the Santa Fe Public Schools system. It can be a guiding philosophy, as it’s implemented by Sais and local nonprofit Communities In Schools of New Mexico. Or it can just be a name, like El Dorado Community School.
Community schools are an outgrowth of leaving schools to tackle many of the barriers to student success rooted in larger social issues, said Julia Bergen, executive director of Communities In Schools of New Mexico.
“Schools and school districts over the last many decades have increasingly been asked — whether directly or indirectly — to take on a considerable amount of the socioeconomic inequity and social-emotional behavioral health needs of public school students. Public schools originally weren’t designed to do that,” Bergen said.
Fundamentally, the community schools approach is intended to transform schools into a sort of hub through which students and their families can access services to promote healthy learning and development, said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez.
A framework developed by the Learning Policy Institute, the National Center for Community Schools, the Coalition for Community Schools and the Brookings Institution indicates the transformation into a community school involves six steps: active student and family engagement; collaborative leadership shared among families, students, teachers and staff; expanded learning opportunities; conscientious classroom instruction with real-world application; a school culture of safety and care; and integrated systems of support to promote healthy learning and development.
It can mean food and clothing pantries on site, free tutoring, social-emotional wellness seminars, after-school enrichment opportunities and many, many other supports to ensure students and their families feel buoyed by their school, Bergen said.
Studies show the community schools model can be successful in improving student outcomes. The before- and after-school enrichment opportunities the program prioritizes reduce rates of risky behavior and dropping out while boosting academic achievement, one study found. Another determined the strategy increased attendance and rates of successfully advancing from one grade to another.
Community schools priority since 2019
Expanding community schools beyond exemplars in Albuquerque and Las Cruces was among Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s priorities as a then-new governor; it was one of her campaign promises when she ran for her first term in 2018.
The policy gained significant traction in New Mexico with the Community Schools Act, a 2019 law that outlined a process for funding community school programs through Public Education Department grants and implemented accountability systems requiring grantees improve school climate, student achievement and family engagement.
The policy — now approaching its fifth year — still has broad support from state officials. This legislative session, lawmakers appropriated $10 million to the department for community school and family engagement programming, per House Bill 2, the state’s budget bill. That’s double what the state allocated to the department for new instructional materials this year and five times the state’s initial community school appropriation in 2019.
As a result, community schools are a big deal for the department.
Each year, New Mexico schools can apply for funding through the department’s community schools grants, which are worth $500,000 over four years, according to statute.
All of this has trickled down to Santa Fe Public Schools. Seven community schools now operate at elementary, middle, high and K-8 schools in the district, Chavez said. This year, the district applied to make El Dorado Community School its latest site granted community school funding by the Public Education Department.
But many of the district’s community schools don’t have the words “community school” in their names, Chavez said. The schools were named before the state’s community school efforts — and grant funding — started to flow.
Communities In Schools
Communities In Schools of New Mexico is an essential part of how schools in the local district — and the state — began to adopt the community schools framework.
The local nonprofit, which is the New Mexico affiliate of a national organization, staffs 12 schools in Santa Fe, from pre-K students at Cesar Chavez Elementary to 12th graders at Capital High, with site coordinators. Bergen said these site coordinators are responsible for offering targeted support to students — schoolwide, in groups or individually — based on needs assessment surveys filled out by parents, teachers and community members.
For instance, Bergen said, if the organization’s assessment finds that 80% of a school’s population struggles with food insecurity, Communities In Schools will institute a school-wide food pantry. The site coordinators provide other supports, such as including clothing and hygiene pantries, academic tutoring, social-emotional learning courses and anti-bullying seminars, to students who need them.
All of these efforts are designed — and tested for results by Communities In Schools’ extensive data collection process — to improve students’ attendance, academic performance, access to basic needs, family engagement and social-emotional well-being, Bergen said.
“The aim in all of this work is to create greater equity and provide more powerful learning opportunities for students because they’re not confronted daily by those external socio-economic or social-emotional gaps or barriers,” she said.
Funding, planning barriers to statewide implementation
If this method works so well, why isn’t every school in Santa Fe Public Schools — or in the state — a community school? Chavez pointed to two primary reasons.
First, he said, there’s a funding issue. The Public Education Department’s community school grants have been helpful in founding community schools, Chavez said, but that grant money runs out after about five years, leaving districts to foot the bill for community school programs. Chavez plans to highlight this issue during next year’s legislative session in hopes of extending funding eligibility.
The state’s $10 million investment in community schools this legislative session won’t cover the cost either, Chavez said.
“The state may need to invest a little more if they want to expand throughout the entire state, in every school,” he said.
Second, there’s a bandwidth and longevity issue, Chavez said. To work, community schools require proper planning, careful implementation and lots of work. He said he doesn’t want to overextend district staff, school employees or community partners while implementing more community schools.
“We look forward to continuing the expansion of community schools, but we want to make sure that we’re doing it [well] and giving everybody enough support and time to really make sure that it’s thorough,” Chavez said.
For Sais — whose school is called El Dorado Community School, even though it can’t yet be counted among state-funded community schools or Communities In Schools of New Mexico’s sites — creating a nurturing school environment is all about being a community.
By the time current kindergarteners at El Dorado graduate from eighth grade, everyone at El Dorado will know them. Sais will probably have called their parents numerous times — on birthdays, when they lose a tooth, for office referrals involving good or bad news.
“To me, it’s almost like a family,” Sais said.
That treatment does two things, the principal explained.
It encourages students and their families to reach out to school administration with any issues. Sais said El Dorado is already seeing these benefits; the school’s referral rate went down this year, a change he contributes to trust built between staff, students and families.
And it ensures students know they have a tight-knit network of supporters at school.
“If we’re a family, families help wherever. It doesn’t end at 3:10 when the school bell rings,” he said.