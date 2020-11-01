Efforts in New Mexico to curtail lucrative oil and gas exploration projects threaten to seriously damage our state’s education system at a time when COVID-19 is hurting energy production and forcing educational budget cutbacks. We cannot afford to fall further behind in educating our students.
Many residents may forget that the state’s budget, especially for education, depends on the 11.5 percent tax on oil and natural gas output. Those tax revenues contributed roughly $1.1 billion to local school districts in 2019 — equaling about $2,500 for each of our 340,000 public school students. It contributed over $300 million to higher education, enabling Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to propose free public colleges for over 55,000 students.
As a retired college professor with a lifelong appreciation of how a strong education benefits students, I worry about our children’s and grandchildren’s ability to obtain the superior public school training required to compete in the increasingly competitive talent war nationally and globally.
This is especially troublesome in New Mexico, which is one of the poorest states and where three in four of our public school students are minorities.
There’s cause for concern. In 2019, our state’s fourth grade and eighth grade students’ test scores in math and reading on the Nation’s Report Card fell well below the national average. Only 29 percent of our fourth graders were proficient in math and just 24 percent in reading while nationwide, over 40 percent are proficient in math and one-third were proficient in reading. Among our eighth graders, 21 percent were proficient in math and 23 percent in reading versus about a third of students nationally proficient in each of the two subjects.
Our efforts to improve the educational achievements of our students depend heavily on the continued flow of substantial tax revenues from the oil and gas industry. But that revenue windfall is threatened by the efforts by environmental activists to ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands and to prohibit new oil and gas exploration or infrastructure projects as well as proposed improvement projects on existing facilities.
Nearly half of New Mexico’s oil and gas production occurs on federal land, and some estimates are that the state would lose 62,000 jobs and more than $1 billion in federal revenue by 2021 if such leasing was prohibited. These high-paying jobs are essential to our state, and I especially fear we will lose our “golden goose” as those jobs migrate to other states.
A cleaner energy future is an essential objective, but we must do it responsibly while meeting our energy needs and economic growth plans. Until then, though, we can’t abandon traditional fuels overnight. Objectively, we require a transition of several decades while renewable energy and technological advances deliver steady pollution-controlling gains. Also, it isn’t that the U.S. is failing to lead in improving the environment. We’ve registered the largest absolute decrease in carbon dioxide emissions of any country since 2000, reports the International Energy Agency. And natural gas ranks among the cleanest fuels.
New Mexicans cannot lose sight of how much oil and gas tax revenues contribute to our state. They improve our country roads and highways. They support law enforcement. They help build community parks and services. But it’s their outsized impact on our schools that, frankly, is most important. Every student who attends a public school or college in our state benefits from oil and gas tax revenues. We must never forget that.
Herbert L. Trujillo is resident of Española, lifelong New Mexican and retired educator from Northern New Mexico College.
