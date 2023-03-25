Lauren Singley hugs her son, Jackson, and holds her niece, Livi, as they watch Jordan Wax’s musical and literary performance March 17 during the Bilingual Books and Babies event at La Farge Branch Library.
Stella Kester-Pepin, 11 months, crawls to Jordan Wax’s feet as he plays the cajon with his right foot and tambourine with his left foot. Wax stopped tapping so Stella could explore the instrument's jingles March 17 during the Bilingual Books and Babies event at La Farge Branch Library.
Stella Kester-Pepinis 11 months old and a big fan of tambourines.
Specifically, one tambourine: The one strapped to musician Jordan Wax's left foot during a concert at the Santa Fe Public Library's Oliver La Farge Branch on March 17. Clambering over cushions and stacks of board books, Stella crawled toward the foot tambourine, getting into — or at least very close to — the music.
When the baby got too close — close enough to potentially injure herself — Wax halted his tambourine toe-tapping and allowed Stella to explore the instrument's jingles safely. After all, there were plenty of other things for Wax to focus on: switching back and forth from accordion and guitar, keeping the beat on a big box drum, singing in two languages.
The Bilingual Books and Babies concerts, performed at libraries across town by Wax on Wednesdays and Fridays and local music teacher Michelle Artiaga on Saturdays, have become somewhat of a staple in the Santa Fe early childhood world, offering babies and their parents a chance to sing, dance and learn three times a week.
The musicians themselves, though, see the concerts as an opportunity to pass on musical traditions that have existed in New Mexico — in both English and Spanish — for hundreds of years to the next generation, exposing children to the region's linguistic and cultural diversity from a very young age.
"It’s very, very important for the kids to learn to embrace the culture, especially when they’re very young, because then it just becomes integral. It becomes part of their everyday lives," Artiaga said.
A native New Mexican who grew up bilingual, Artiaga has nearly two decades of experience in music education. Becoming the Bilingual Books and Babies' Saturday singer was a "perfect fit," she said, because she spends her day job — as a music at César Chávez Elementary School — singing with students in English and Spanish.
Artiaga incorporates several bilingual books and songs into her performances, including classic children's tunes by Mexican educator and songwriter José-Luis Orozco. She invites adults to help their little ones move with the familiar music.
"A lot of the songs are songs from my childhood, that I learned — songs that I remember my grandmother singing," she said.
The same generational tradition exists for many of her students, too, Artiaga said; they recognize the music in her performances from their own lullabies.
Wax brings a very different background to his Wednesday and Friday performances. He seems to collect hyper-regional musical dialects: He grew up in Missouri and immersed himself in family traditions of Missouri regional fiddling first and then Yiddish music. He learned Spanish — and Andean traditional music — as an exchange student in Ecuador, before spending a year in Mexico learning other Latin American musical stylings. Upon moving here, he did the same thing, learning Northern New Mexico's unique mishmash of music.
At the same time, Wax collected musical instruments — violins, accordions, guitars, mandolins, harmonicas and all manners of percussion.
Although Bilingual Books and Babies performances largely rely on guitar and accordion, Wax's understanding of musical dialects seeps into his work. Wax's bilingual version of "If You're Happy and You Know It" is based on a version he learned from Roberto Mondragón, a legend in New Mexican music. He performed a cumbia called "Las Cosquillas" — the tickles. His opening song concludes with a huapango norteño, a fast-paced dance tune from northern Mexico.
"I really believe in the musical and aesthetic conversation that happens with those forms and in having that conversation with the audience, which, in this case, are the babies," Wax said.
Of course, he doesn't stay away from classics in English; Wax's concerts feature "The Wheels on the Bus" and "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," among other crowd-pleasers. Some whistled falsetto — reminiscent of vocals that might accompany Missouri fiddling — crept into one of his recent performances of "The Itsy Bitsy Spider."
In their Bilingual Books and Babies performances, the two musicians work to create a space in which both English and Spanish are on equal footing and equally encouraged, they said.
In part, that dynamic ensures babies — who Artiaga called "little sponges" with brains ready to sop up new information — and their families learn new words, in English or in Spanish.
And in part, it teaches families to relish the cultural and linguistic diversity essential to Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.
"It really needs to be a focal point for these kids: To learn the language early and to keep it, to keep the cultural traditions alive," Artiaga said.
"The dynamics of colonialism are that the language of power is going to have an oppressive relationship to all the minority languages," Wax added. "But a vision that’s really important to me is that it doesn’t have to be that way. We can work to preserve these spaces of greater diversity and freedom for those things to coexist."
Besides, it's just plain fun.
After hearing about it from fellow parents, Emily Pepin said she and her daughter Stella are new regulars at Wax's Friday morning Bilingual Books and Babies performances. What could be better, Pepin asked, than dancing through the morning with other families?
"It's so fun because every time you come, you see someone you know or you make new friends. It's awesome," Pepin said.
The musicians enjoy it just as much.
"It’s just a wonderful thing to do on a Saturday morning, to just go and sing with all the babies," Artiaga said. "It’s the most wonderful gig ever."