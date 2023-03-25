Stella Kester-Pepin is 11 months old and a big fan of tambourines.

Specifically, one tambourine: The one strapped to musician Jordan Wax's left foot during a concert at the Santa Fe Public Library's Oliver La Farge Branch on March 17. Clambering over cushions and stacks of board books, Stella crawled toward the foot tambourine, getting into — or at least very close to — the music.

When the baby got too close — close enough to potentially injure herself — Wax halted his tambourine toe-tapping and allowed Stella to explore the instrument's jingles safely. After all, there were plenty of other things for Wax to focus on: switching back and forth from accordion and guitar, keeping the beat on a big box drum, singing in two languages.