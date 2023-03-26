In a world of superlatives, it’s hard to find words strong enough to describe the immense opportunity New Mexico has ahead in early childhood education.

In last November’s election, we became the first state in the nation to make support for our youngest children a constitutional right. A stunning 70-plus% of voters approved spending from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund for early childhood.

Now, with an additional funding boost from the just-concluded legislative session, we have a chance to knit together a strong, comprehensive system of early care and education. We are fortunate to have support from the recently created Cabinet-level Early Childhood Education and Care Department — as well as from a committed community that includes the department's secretary and executive team and, importantly, the governor.