It’s official: Santa Fe Public Schools will start its hybrid learning model Monday.
Superintendent Veronica García told school board members Thursday that the district passed its final site inspections with county and city fire marshals this week, setting the stage for schools to open.
Fewer than 4,000 of the 12,500 students the district serves elected to return to in-person instruction, García said, and 1,990 of them are on a waiting list because not enough teachers and staff members volunteered to return to campuses. She said all schools will reopen, with the district using a variety of learning models to accommodate students and teacher volunteers.
García emphasized the district will work to get as many students back to campuses as soon as possible, and believed more students and teachers will return as they see the models in action.
“I think we will see more kids coming back as we get more staff vaccinated and come on board,” she said.
Administrators received a variety of reasons why families elected not to return their kids to classrooms. García said some students were not happy to be in a different cohort than their friends, which means they would be in classrooms on different days. Others indicated they wanted to return when their teacher returns to campus, and some parents expressed concern over teachers not receiving vaccines or their children getting the coronavirus.
“I thought the number [of students returning to campus] would be higher,” García said.
Associate Superintendent Larry Chavez said some students who indicated they wanted to return to campuses will not once schools reopen, and the district will move quickly to fill those spots when they become available.
“Once we see an open seat, we want to offer it to someone on the waiting list so we can make sure we’re [maximizing] the amount of students who are receiving in-person or a hybrid model of instruction,” Chavez said.
García also announced the district is working with the city and its economic development office on using CARES Act money to hire tutors to help students on campuses. More students could return to campuses.
The district’s waiting list does not include any high school students. That’s largely because of the guidelines the state Public Education Department released Wednesday for high schools that intend to participate in extracurricular activities, García said. The department stipulated that schools offering after-school activities had to provide access to hybrid learning, which involves two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning, to all students who wanted it.
Santa Fe High School reported 295 students wanted to return to campus, while Capital High School had 465 students seeking in-person instruction. Capital will have 28 teacher volunteers return to school, while Santa Fe High will have 55.
Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano and Capital High Principal Jaime Holladay worked hard over the last couple of days to set up internet cafes in which students can conduct remote learning from workstations on campus, García said. “I want to give a lot of credit to Mr. Marano and Mrs. Holladay for being flexible and being able to pivot at a moment’s notice,” García said.
