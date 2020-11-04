State Sen. Mimi Stewart said she wants to help support the Public Education Department as best she can with its budget request for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
However, the Albuquerque Democrat has just one issue: She hasn’t seen it. It was a point she made to Education Secretary Ryan Stewart on Wednesday morning during his budget overview presentation for the Legislative Education Study Committee.
Mimi Stewart, a retired educator who also is the Senate majority whip, said time is running out for the department to provide those details so she can advocate for them when the budget process begins in January.
“It’s getting late,” Mimi Stewart said in a phone interview after the meeting. “Our next meeting is not until Dec. 16, and by then, the budget will have been drawn up. My point of suggesting we need to see a budget [Wednesday] was that I am certainly looking for certain things in that budget I want to be in there.”
Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson wrote in an email the agency's request is due to the Legislative Education Study Committee, the Legislative Finance Committee and and the Department of Finance and Administration by Nov. 30 and is in the process of being developed and compiled.
Ryan Stewart did provide the committee with some principles that will direct the Public Education Department's funding request — chiefly, maintaining investment levels in education by the state. He emphasized that advocating for "hold harmless" language in the 2021-22 budget, which many public school administrators support, will be an integral part of the effort.
School district and state charter school budgets are determined by a funding formula based on enrollment figures from the prior school year. As districts wrestle with the effects of COVID-19, many have reported a significant dip in enrollment, which administrators warned would reduce their budgets and lead to cuts to staff and programs. Hold-harmless language would allow legislators to set the Education Department budget based on 2019-20 enrollment numbers.
“As we’ve been navigating through the pandemic, it has played havoc with the enrollment across the state,” Ryan Stewart said. “Knowing that, we are really facing an outlier when it comes to enrollment and the impact that will have on future year budgets since it is based on the prior year enrollment.”
Mimi Stewart, who said she wants to include funding for early literacy professional development for teachers, was not alone in expressing her concerns over the inability to see a preliminary budget. Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, wanted to know what the department had in mind for professional development for teachers, especially when it comes to remote instruction. She said she has talked to many parents who are worried about the overall quality of education students are receiving online.
“Transferring from a traditional teaching style to something online seems from my estimation, and from some of the parents I’ve spoken with … what are we doing to assist and encourage teachers?” Lopez said.
Ryan Stewart pointed to a partnership with Central New Mexico Community College that helped teachers with the transition to remote learning starting in the summer, and several thousand teachers took advantage of it, he said. He said the department also made resources available to parents to help support teachers and students with the remote-learning transition.
“It is one of the more difficult challenges our educators have had to face,” Ryan Stewart said.
One item he outlined to legislators was using $183 million that is available in the Public Education Reform Fund for investment in other areas in which the state is deficient. The fund is a result of unused money from the K-5 Plus and Extended Learning Time programs, and Ryan Stewart said he wanted to redirect it into areas that could be helpful in infrastructure needs, such as technology or a teacher recruitment campaign.
Mimi Stewart warned against the idea, asserting the money is designed specifically for extended learning programs that have proven to be beneficial toward eliminating the achievement gap for at-risk students.
“I’m afraid we won’t get the money back if we start using it for what are good needs, very good needs, but should be looked at from some other source of money,” she said.
